BirdsUp - High 5 Names: Offensive Line

Many times, during and after the season I am asked about The Who’s Who in San Antonio High School football. This “High Five” list is a mix of names you could, would and should know for various positions for the scene down in the 210! So here we go!

High Five: WR | QB | LB | DL | CB | RB | S

Colton Thomasson – ’23 – Smithson Valley At 6-foot, 8-inches, 330-pounds, Thomasson has physically been a standout for the past few years. “The big kid from Smithson Valley!” is how most out of towners have inquired about him. When he gets his hands on you, you’re done. He shows good movement on pull blocking. He currently holds an offer from Michigan State.

Ethan Sanders – ’22 – San Antonio Christian 6-foot, 5-inches, 295-pounds quick feet and nasty. Is everything you would want in an offensive tackle. He brings energy and finishes most everyone he touches on the play. He also plays on the defensive side of the ball. He imposes his will on pass rushers. He attacks as much as is possible as an offensive lineman and can get to second and third levels down field blocking.

Gabriel Owen – ’22 – Brennan The Brennan guard is a wall of a specimen at 6-foot, 2-inches, and 285-pounds. The way he uses his frame to open major lanes for his rushing offense is impressive. He follows through and drives linemen of any stature back on their behinds. He is also able to release and get down field to pick up multiple blocks.

James Dawn – ’22 – New Braunfels Versatile and imposing at 6-foot, 4-inches, and 305-pounds. Can do it all and look clean and polished while doing it. The New Braunfels Unicorn can do whatever is asked of him for the offense at his position. Has multiple looks he can give you and skills to use to get the job done. He is great at getting inside the defenders’ pads and controlling in pass blocking or run blocking. Makes rushers think before engaging because he has a deep set of tools to use on rushers.