BirdsUp - High 5 Names: Running Back

Many times during and after the season I am asked about The Who’s Who in San Antonio High School football. This “High Five” list is a mix of names you could, would and should know for various positions for the scene down in the 210! So here we go!

Darieon Murphy - ’22 - Floresville The 6ft 1 inch 195 pound Running back is the 210 area top running back and currently holds 9 offers in this cycle. Murphy is a quick footed smooth cutting runner who doesn’t lose speed when moving through blocks and defenders. On top of those attributes the first defender rarely stops the Floresville tailback. Darieon Murphy is also a capable pass catcher out of the back field.Definitely look forward to seeing him excel even more in his Senior year.Last season Darieon Murphy ran for over 1,600 yards.

Carson Green - ’23 - Reagan (DEFCON 7v7) A running back I call “ACTION” at 5 ft 9 inches and 180 pounds is on a trajectory to set a lot of school and district records for performance. The most powerful pound for pound player in the city, Green routinely drives piles of defenders 5 yards or more or getting into the end zone. Has great top end speed and acceleration.Last season he ended with 1,300 yards rushing, 26 Touchdowns and 0 fumbles on 192 carries at a 6.8 yards per carry clip. Carson Is also a willing blocker.Self motivated and unsatisfied I believe Carson has the talent and ability that can lead Reagan into a deep playoff run in the 2021 season.

D’Marrion Gonzales -'22 - Highlands(Front7 7v7) The Owls 6ft 180 pound tailback possesses a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd gear while running. Looks to use agility and quick feet over power but has good size to take on tacklers. Gonzales reads blocks well and finishes runs falling forward. He can/is a threat in the pass game as he shows patience and timing on screen plays and wheel routes as it comes to speed and route running. Due to a covid shorten season for his district in 3 games his junior year Gonzales averaged 13.8 yards per carry and 114.7 average yards a game and 9 touchdowns.

Josh Fahrner - '22 - Steele (Elite House 7v7) This running back knows how to get small, skinny and block BIG! At 5ft 11 inches 180 pounds Fahrner may have the best feet of all running backs in the city. He is rapid and precise with each step and has great vision with good speed. He excels at running between the tackles and gets north south asap. Josh ran for 693 yards and 9 touchdowns with a 5.3 yards per carry average last season.