BirdsUp - High 5 Names: Linebacker

Many times during and after the season I am asked about The Who’s Who in San Antonio High School football. This “High Five” list is a mix of names you could, would and should know for various positions for the scene down in the 210! So here we go!

Seth Bullard - ‘22 - Medina Valley Good, solid all around football player. The 6-1, 210 pound Panther defender does it all. Seth times blitzes well and brings pop on hits and doesn’t whiff on tackles. His strength is impressive when he gets a hold of you the runner is stopping or going backwards. Is a heady player, has hands and causes fumbles.

Isaiah Edwards - ‘22 - Madison Athleticism and potential jump out at you when u see Edwards. On film the 6-2, 220 pound linebacker has the build and speed to play safety, linebacker, defensive end and not look out of position. He’s good at getting down hill and putting pressure on the ball carrier and a violent finisher on tackles. Is a staple on defense and reason why the Mavericks are always going to have a chance in the game. He is an exciting player to watch.

Cornell George - '22 - East Central (FVII 7v7) The 6-3, 220 pound may be one of the most physically imposing frames in the city when it comes to defense. He uses his length well and is a capable catcher of the ball. He’s a full body wrap up tackler who goes all out in the effort department. He is very athletic and is best when in space and a good athlete on the rush and able bend well. He sheds blocks well to get to the runner and posses enough speed to make an unsure quarterback take a sack rather than run with the ball.

Treylin Payne -'22 - Judson (DEFCON TX 7v7) The premiere Linebacker in the city for the 2022 class Treylin has potential through the roof. He looks and plays the part of the new generation line backer at 6-2.5, 205 pounds. With the ability to make plays across the line of scrimmage and cover 40 yards down field with great sideline to sideline speed. Hardest hitter at linebacker in the region ( I still hear his special teams hit vs Smithson Valley when I think about it) and has ability to take interceptions to the house. He knows he still has room to grow and has weaknesses and isn’t satisfied and working to get better on the daily.