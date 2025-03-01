A look at the 2025 UTSA football Schedule

The Roadrunners 2025 American Athletic Conference schedule has been released. We look at each game with info on all 12 games
Each year that UTSA has been a member of the American Conference, we have looked at the schedule when it was released. For the previous seasons, click here for 2024 and here for 2023.
The Roadrunners full schedule can be found below with info on all 12 opponents. UTSA will have its usual eight conference games and four non-conference games, as well as six games in the Alamodome and six games on the road. For the fourth time in the last six seasons, UTSA will open the season on the road.
Saturday, August 30 at Texas A&M Aggies
Series History: Texas A&M leads 2-0 overall (all games in College Station)
Last Meeting: Nov. 2, 2019, at Kyle Field. Texas A&M won 45-14
Fun Facts: Aggies always say that if they do something more than once, it becomes a tradition. At the end of the 2010s, a tradition of UTSA visiting Kyle Field seemed to be growing. UTSA visited Kyle Field twice in a four-season span, losing 23-10 in 2016 and 45-14 in 2019. Both of those games against UTSA were played in November and between 2012 and 2023 were the closest Texas A&M came the closest it has to playing the University of Texas in football. Now the Aggies, who will close out the 2025 regular season visiting the Longhorns in Austin, are welcoming UTSA to town to open the 2025 season. The Aggies are doing something they haven't done before, beginning- and ending- their regular season against members of the UT system. UTSA will be hoping to shock everyone on what will likely be a warm afternoon at Kyle Field. UTSA will also look to stay undefeated in August. The Roadrunners are 4-0 all-time.
Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Texas State Bobcats
Series History: UTSA leads 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Alamodome
Last Meeting: Sept. 7, 2024, in San Marcos. Texas State won 49-10
Fun Facts: The Sixth time was the charm for Texas State as they finally got a win against UTSA last season at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State worked hard in the offseason to plant a decisive loss on UTSA and even the series between Jeff Traylor and GJ Kinne at 1-1. UTSA and Texas State are locked into a scheduled series through the 2031 season. This will continue to be a must-see game as long as Traylor and Kinne are leading the two football programs. Even after they leave, the rivalry between UTSA and Texas State will remain and be ready to be picked up by the next head coaches, just as it was when first contested back in 2012 by legends Larry Coker and Dennis Franchione. As far as this year goes, the thing to see is how UTSA responds to the punch it received from Texas State last season after so many years where the Roadrunners treated the Bobcats like a proverbial punching bag.
Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. UIW Cardinals
Series History: UTSA leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Aug. 31, 2019 in Alamodome. UTSA won 35-7
Fun Facts: UTSA and UIW get together for the second time on the football field. Since they last played in 2019, both programs have risen in their respective classifications. UIW is an FCS power in the Southland Conference and has become something of a proving ground for up-and-coming coaches. If UIW ever made the jump to FBS, San Antonio would join Houston and Los Angeles as the only cities in the top 10 largest in the United States with two FBS football programs in the same city. For now, the city settles for having a really good team in both FBS and FCS.
Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Colorado State Rams
Series History: Colorado State leads 2-0 overall and 1-0 in San Antonio
Last Meeting: Sept. 10, 2016, in Fort Collins, CO. Colorado State won 23-14
Fun Facts: UTSA rekindles a series with the Colorado State Rams after the two schools last played in 2016 as part of a home-and-home. Colorado State won both of those contests in 2015 and 2016. Traylor will look to do what Coker and Wilson couldn't and that is to beat Colorado State. There will be another change from the last time UTSA and Colorado State played. In 2016, the Rams welcomed the Roadrunners to Hughes Stadium in its final season. In 2017, the Rams opened their new stadium, Canvas Stadium. Now, UTSA will get the chance to see Colorado State's new stadium.
Saturday, Oct. 4 at Temple Owls
Series History: UTSA leads 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Philadelphia
Last Meeting: Nov. 22, 2024 at the Alamodome. UTSA won 51-27.
Fun Facts: For the second time in its first three seasons as a member of the American UTSA, it will open the conference schedule against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Two years ago, the teams got into a shootout before UTSA came away with a 49-34 win. Last season, the two schools waited till the second to last week of the season to play. UTSA got the win in the Alamodome that allowed them to complete a 6-0 record in the Alamodome and reach bowl eligibility.
Saturday, Oct.11 vs. Rice Owls
Series History: UTSA leads 8-4 overall and 5-1 in San Antonio
Last Meeting: Oct. 12, 2024, in Houston. Rice won 29-27
Fun Facts: For the first time since 2015, the Roadrunners will enter a season with the Rice Owls holding the bragging rights in a series that goes back to 2012. Last year, Rice snuck the victory out from under UTSA at Rice Stadium after leading most of the game before a late charge by the Roadrunners. That win helped Rice snap an eight-game losing streak against the Roadrunners. This year, UTSA will look to reclaim the bragging rights of I-10 and push its win streak over the Owls inside the Alamodome to six in a row.
Saturday, Oct. 18 at North Texas Mean Green
Series History: UTSA leads 8-5 overall. North Texas leads 4-2 in Denton
Last Meeting: Nov. 15, 2024 in San Antonio. UTSA won 48-27.
Fun Facts: No team has played UTSA more than North Texas. The Roadrunners and Mean Green have developed a heated rivalry on the football field, although it has been a little one-sided since Jeff Traylor came to UTSA. In his first five seasons, Traylor went 5-1 against North Texas, including twice in 2022 when UTSA beat North Texas in the regular season and the Conference USA Championship game. North Texas's lone win in the Traylor era came in 2021 when the Mean Green beat UTSA in Denton to spoil the Roadrunners undefeated season. That is the last time the Mean Green beat UTSA. This year, the Roadrunners will look to make it five wins in a row against the Mean Green and two in a row in Denton.
Thursday, Oct. 30 vs. Tulane Green Wave
Series History: Tied 1-1 overall. UTSA leads 1-0 in San Antonio
Last Meeting: Nov. 24, 2023, in New Orleans. Tulane won 29-16
Fun Facts: Tulane returns to the Alamodome for the first time since 2013 when the Roadrunners beat the Green Wave 10-7 in a Conference USA game. The two met again two years ago in New Orleans in what amounted to a play-in game for the American Conference Championship game. Tulane knocked off the Roadrunners in New Orleans to prevent UTSA from making the conference championship game in its inaugural season in the American. This could be a preview of the 2025 conference championship game, as it comes early enough in the conference schedule for the loser to stay in the running as long as they win the rest of their games.
Thursday, Nov. 6 at South Florida Bulls
Series History: UTSA leads 1-0 overall.
Last Meeting: Nov. 17, 2023 in San Antonio. UTSA won 49-21
Fun Facts: UTSA visits South Florida in Tampa for the first time. Even before they were conference mates, UTSA and South Florida had a connection. In 1997, South Florida began playing football and set the record for the largest attendance at an inaugural football game. The Bulls record stood until UTSA had 56,743 fans at its inaugural game in 2011. UTSA also took South Florida's record for highest average attendance in an inaugural season in 2011, but South Florida still holds the record for largest total attendance in an inaugural season by having seven home games in its first season.
Saturday, Nov. 15 at Charlotte
Series History: UTSA leads 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Charlotte
Last Meeting: Nov. 26, 2016 in San Antonio. UTSA won 33-14.
Fun Facts: Almost 10 years to the day of their first visit to Charlotte, the Roadrunners will return to Jerry Richardson Stadium. On November 14, 2015, Larry Coker and the Roadrunners got a 30-27 win over Charlotte to improve to 2-8 on the season. A year later, in 2016, the Roadrunners, led by Frank Wilson, welcomed Charlotte to San Antonio for the regular season finale. The Roadrunners won that game to earn bowl eligibility for the first time in program history. That would be the last time the Roadrunners and 49ers met until they get together this season as members of the American Conference. Jeff Traylor will hope to make it 3-0 for UTSA head coaches against Charlotte.
Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. East Carolina Pirates
Series History: Tied 1-1 overall. UTSA leads 1-0 in San Antonio.
Last Meeting: Sept. 28, 2024, in Greenville, NC. East Carolina won 30-20.
Fun Facts: UTSA and East Carolina will meet for the third time this season, with the home team winning the first two contests in the series. That could bode well for the Roadrunners who enter the 2025 season having gone 29-3 in the Alamodome since the start of the 2020 season, the third most home wins in the FBS level behind just Alabama and Ohio State. By the time East Carolina visits the Alamodome, the Roadrunners may be over 30-plus home wins in the Jeff Traylor era.
Friday, Nov. 28 OR Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. Army Black Knights
Series History: Army leads 4-1 overall and 3-0 in San Antonio
Last Meeting: Nov. 30, 2024, in West Point, NY. Army won 29-24.
Fun Facts: Since first meeting in 2019, UTSA and Army have played each other every year except 2021. Now that Army is in the American Conference, they will become regular competitors with UTSA. The Roadrunners have found wins hard to come by against the Black Knights. UTSA's only win in the series came in overtime in September 2022 at West Point. Army, on the other hand, has enjoyed its three trips to San Antonio to play the Roadrunners, going 3-0 in the Alamodome and winning all three games by more than a touchdown. Army is responsible for two of the Roadrunners three home losses in the Jeff Traylor era. The Roadrunners will be looking to change that record to close out the regular season in 2025.
