A look at the 2025 UTSA football Schedule

The Roadrunners full schedule can be found below with info on all 12 opponents. UTSA will have its usual eight conference games and four non-conference games, as well as six games in the Alamodome and six games on the road. For the fourth time in the last six seasons, UTSA will open the season on the road.

Each year that UTSA has been a member of the American Conference, we have looked at the schedule when it was released. For the previous seasons, click here for 2024 and here for 2023 .

Saturday, August 30 at Texas A&M Aggies

Series History: Texas A&M leads 2-0 overall (all games in College Station)

Last Meeting: Nov. 2, 2019, at Kyle Field. Texas A&M won 45-14

Fun Facts: Aggies always say that if they do something more than once, it becomes a tradition. At the end of the 2010s, a tradition of UTSA visiting Kyle Field seemed to be growing. UTSA visited Kyle Field twice in a four-season span, losing 23-10 in 2016 and 45-14 in 2019. Both of those games against UTSA were played in November and between 2012 and 2023 were the closest Texas A&M came the closest it has to playing the University of Texas in football. Now the Aggies, who will close out the 2025 regular season visiting the Longhorns in Austin, are welcoming UTSA to town to open the 2025 season. The Aggies are doing something they haven't done before, beginning- and ending- their regular season against members of the UT system. UTSA will be hoping to shock everyone on what will likely be a warm afternoon at Kyle Field. UTSA will also look to stay undefeated in August. The Roadrunners are 4-0 all-time.

Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Texas State Bobcats

Series History: UTSA leads 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Alamodome

Last Meeting: Sept. 7, 2024, in San Marcos. Texas State won 49-10

Fun Facts: The Sixth time was the charm for Texas State as they finally got a win against UTSA last season at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State worked hard in the offseason to plant a decisive loss on UTSA and even the series between Jeff Traylor and GJ Kinne at 1-1. UTSA and Texas State are locked into a scheduled series through the 2031 season. This will continue to be a must-see game as long as Traylor and Kinne are leading the two football programs. Even after they leave, the rivalry between UTSA and Texas State will remain and be ready to be picked up by the next head coaches, just as it was when first contested back in 2012 by legends Larry Coker and Dennis Franchione. As far as this year goes, the thing to see is how UTSA responds to the punch it received from Texas State last season after so many years where the Roadrunners treated the Bobcats like a proverbial punching bag.

Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. UIW Cardinals

Series History: UTSA leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Aug. 31, 2019 in Alamodome. UTSA won 35-7

Fun Facts: UTSA and UIW get together for the second time on the football field. Since they last played in 2019, both programs have risen in their respective classifications. UIW is an FCS power in the Southland Conference and has become something of a proving ground for up-and-coming coaches. If UIW ever made the jump to FBS, San Antonio would join Houston and Los Angeles as the only cities in the top 10 largest in the United States with two FBS football programs in the same city. For now, the city settles for having a really good team in both FBS and FCS.

Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Colorado State Rams

Series History: Colorado State leads 2-0 overall and 1-0 in San Antonio

Last Meeting: Sept. 10, 2016, in Fort Collins, CO. Colorado State won 23-14

Fun Facts: UTSA rekindles a series with the Colorado State Rams after the two schools last played in 2016 as part of a home-and-home. Colorado State won both of those contests in 2015 and 2016. Traylor will look to do what Coker and Wilson couldn't and that is to beat Colorado State. There will be another change from the last time UTSA and Colorado State played. In 2016, the Rams welcomed the Roadrunners to Hughes Stadium in its final season. In 2017, the Rams opened their new stadium, Canvas Stadium. Now, UTSA will get the chance to see Colorado State's new stadium.

Saturday, Oct. 4 at Temple Owls

Series History: UTSA leads 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Philadelphia

Last Meeting: Nov. 22, 2024 at the Alamodome. UTSA won 51-27.

Fun Facts: For the second time in its first three seasons as a member of the American UTSA, it will open the conference schedule against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Two years ago, the teams got into a shootout before UTSA came away with a 49-34 win. Last season, the two schools waited till the second to last week of the season to play. UTSA got the win in the Alamodome that allowed them to complete a 6-0 record in the Alamodome and reach bowl eligibility.

Saturday, Oct.11 vs. Rice Owls

Series History: UTSA leads 8-4 overall and 5-1 in San Antonio

Last Meeting: Oct. 12, 2024, in Houston. Rice won 29-27

Fun Facts: For the first time since 2015, the Roadrunners will enter a season with the Rice Owls holding the bragging rights in a series that goes back to 2012. Last year, Rice snuck the victory out from under UTSA at Rice Stadium after leading most of the game before a late charge by the Roadrunners. That win helped Rice snap an eight-game losing streak against the Roadrunners. This year, UTSA will look to reclaim the bragging rights of I-10 and push its win streak over the Owls inside the Alamodome to six in a row.