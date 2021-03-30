BirdsUp - High 5 Names: Defensive Lineman

Many times, during and after the season I am asked about The Who’s Who in San Antonio High School football. This “High Five” list is a mix of names you could, would and should know for various positions for the scene down in the 210! So here we go!

Braeden Flowers – ’23 – Churchill The imposing 6-foot, 4-inch, 235-pound athletic defensive end moves very smoothly for a player his size (great feet). Shows great run-down speed and awareness. Can go from rushing the passer to batting a ball down off a rush or being blocked instantly, again showing his athleticism. Shows good variance of and usage of blending quickness and a power bull rush to get pressure on the quarterback and getting by the offensive linemen. Shows high end relentlessness and physicality.

Amir Ali – ’22 – Holy Cross Two words come to mind when looking at film of Amir Ali “motor and finish!” The 6-foot, 2-inch, 240-pound lineman gives maximum effort and is often making plays in opponents backfield. His tenacity and the finality of the play once he makes contact with the ball carrier is undeniable. He plays from the snap and through the whistle going 100 miles per hour. Still moldable on technique when that catches up to his will and power, lookout!

Johnny Bowens – ’23 – Judson At 6-5”, 255 pounds the young Judson Rocket possesses an array of natural attributes. You can see a diverse set of moves on pass rushes during the game and on top of that he is physical. The ceiling is very high for him and with his frame he has yet to begin to realize what he can become. He can be a terror in the district and the city for years to come, and possibly the state with a Converse Judson deep playoff run.

Cody Wilkerson – ’22 – Southside Predominantly playing nose guard the 6-foot, 2-inch, 242-pound is an anchor and nasty defensive lineman at the heart of the Cardinals defense. Rarely put on his back foot or backside, he is either holding his ground to shed the blocker and make a tackle on the running back for no gain, or using his leverage or speed to dominate and get in the backfield for a tackle for loss of yardage. Shows incredible power in hand fight and placement and punches in the chest of offensive linemen on his rushes that overpowers most linemen blocking him.