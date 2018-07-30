UTSA in Rodquice Chaney's Top 5
I had the chance to speak with Rodquice Chaney, the talented offensive lineman out of Alief Elsik in Houston. He tells me that his recruitment has been a very cool and fun experience so far. He's mainly been hearing from schools such as UTSA, UH, La Tech, Missouri and Colorado State. Chaney says that he mainly hears from Coach Funk and Coach Johnson the most.
