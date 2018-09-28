BirdsUp.com

The UTEP head down I-10 to face UTSA this weekend. The Miners look to get their third win inside the Alamodome as the home team has never won a game in this series. Our Predictions:

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (4-0)

I guess after 16 games you reach the point where it's inconceivable that UTEP will ever win another football game again. Unfortunately for UTSA, the Roadrunners' offense is so bad that it could give UTEP the leeway they need to earn their first win in over a year. While UTEP's offensive line is a steaming pile of garbage, quarterback Kai Locksley has the athletic ability to make plays regardless of the protection. If he's able to generate long plays then UTSA will be hard-pressed to match. It's just hard for me to have any faith in a team that can't score touchdowns on offense.

UTEP 27, UTSA 26

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (2-2)

The brother from another mother, UTEP is next on the schedule this week for the Roadrunners. UTEP awaits UTSA this Saturday as UTEP has still yet to win a game this season... and the past season. The last time UTSA faced UTEP in the 'Dome, there were FIVE overtimes and UTEP inched away with the win.

The Roadrunners have finally tasted the blood that is their first victory, and I think the Bird Train is beginning to leave the station. The Roadrunner's main reason for victory against Texas State was their special teams, and I think we're going to be getting another good dose of that same thing this Saturday in the 'Dome.

UTSA 30, 17 UTEP

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (3-1)

This weekend the Roadrunners open up conference play by welcoming the UTEP Miners to town. As I mentioned in my preview of the game, UTEP enters on a 16-game losing streak since the start of 2017 but the home team has also never won a game in this series.

That thing about the home team never winning changes on Saturday. UTSA might have looked shaky at times this year but those were against power-5 opponents. UTEP has lost to a middle-of-the-road FCS team in Northern Arizona and not looked good in their other games. The Roadrunners are riding on the confidence of their first win. UTEP is wandering the wilderness looking for a win. UTSA keeps them wondering for another week and becomes the first home team to win a game in this wacky series.

UTSA 31, UTEP 15

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (3-1)

I've been searching for a common thread for the beginning of this season to try to figure this team out. It seems that in most of our games so far, someone on the opposing offense has been able to exploit UTSA's personnel and/or lack of schematic adjustments and make themselves look pretty good. I think that trend continues this game with a player like Kai Locksley.UTSA holds a talent advantage over UTEP, but the actual offense generated thus far into the season (pick your scapegoat; the results are what they are) does not inspire confidence until we see otherwise.

UTEP 20, UTSA 13