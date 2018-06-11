SA 22 (Post Spring)
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It is that time of the year yet again. With the end of spring football comes time to rank the best prospects in the San Antonio area. Thank you to Jonathan Wells for his help in putting this together.
For a 30-day FREE trial use code UTSA30 at sign up.
Up Next:
OL Isaiah Walker (SA Brennan)
WR Douglas Hodo (Boerne)
DB Dashaun Tolefree (SA Brennan)
LB T.J. Gunter (Floresville)
WR Kenneth Bivins (SA Clark)
QB Tobias Weaver (SA Wagner)
ATH Eric Rascoe (SA Warren)
DB J.T. Mulligan (SA Reagan)