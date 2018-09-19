I had the opportunity to catch up with Jaylen Erwin, the talented wide receiver out of Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas. He received an offer from UTSA this last week, and he tells me that he is, "very thankful for all the opportunities to play D1 football." Jaylen measures in at 6'0" and weighs around 170 pounds, and is ranked by Rivals as a 5.4 2 star wide receiver.