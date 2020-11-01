 BirdsUp - PFF Snap Count Totals: Florida Atlantic
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 11:07:15 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Snap Count Totals: Florida Atlantic

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp
Publisher
@RivalsJavi
Publisher for BirdsUp.com. The Rivals team site for UTSA football, basketball, baseball, & recruiting.

Our partnership with Pro Football Focus allows us to see how UTSA's position snap count totals broke down this week. We will breaking down UTSA's position snap counts per position group.

Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

Contact Us | Refer-a-friend Promo

AU linebacker Ahman Ross tackles UTSA quarterback Frank Harris during the first half of their game, Saturday, October 31, 2020.
AU linebacker Ahman Ross tackles UTSA quarterback Frank Harris during the first half of their game, Saturday, October 31, 2020. (Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel)
Quarterback
Player Snap Count Total

Frank Harris

64

Jordan Weeks

11
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}