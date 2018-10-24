Midseason PFF Grades: Defense
We are a little past the halfway point of the season with UTSA sitting at 3-5 (2-2) heading into their bye week. That being said it is time to look and how UTSA has graded out on defense through eight weeks according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
We will look at how the major categories have graded out on both sides of the ball as well as individual player grades and snap counts. Below is a description on how PFF distributes these grades on a game-by-game basis.
HOW DOES IT WORK?
On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.
At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.
Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.
From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades tool.
Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.
