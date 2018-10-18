Ticker
Manvel Running Back Still Interested in UTSA

Colton Mannella • BirdsUp.com
@ColtonM_11
Staff Writer

I caught up with Garrison Johnson, the elite Manvel running back, about where things stand with his recruitment. He is currently a North Texas commit, but he still seems to be weighing all of his options. This recruitment could definitely come all the way down to National Signing Day.

