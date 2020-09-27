BirdsUp - Les Maruo – Birds Up in the Land of the Rising Sun: A UTSA Q&A

After 22 games at the JUCO level, Maruo was recruited to UTSA, following in the footsteps of his fellow Hutchinson teammate, La’Kel Bass . After redshirting in 2016, Maruo took the field for the Roadrunners in time for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He continued his stellar role as a prolific run-stopper and tackler for the Roadrunners.

For two seasons, Les Maruo was a wrecking ball at the linebacker position for the UTSA Roadrunners. He came to the Alamo City by way Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. He appeared in 22 games with the Blue Dragons and was one of the leading tacklers on a team that was nationally ranked.

There’s really not much to do in Kansas, but there’s a lot of things to do in Texas so I really enjoyed my time in San Antonio. I also love the outdoors and the sun, so it was really a perfect fit for me there.

LM: I grew up in Japan until I was around 9 years old and after that I grew up in Wichita, Kansas, so coming to San Antonio, Texas was a little bit of a culture shock. I remember taking a visit to UTSA at the end of December when it was snowing in Kansas, but in San Antonio it felt like summer and the pools at the dorms were still open so I was very surprised.

EM: What was your biggest adjustment when coming from your home to here in South Texas?

LM: When I took my visit to UTSA, I felt very comfortable with the coaching staff and the players. I also liked the fact that it was a start-up program because I wanted to help start a tradition and build a foundation for a program that has so much potential. I also loved the Texas weather, the city of San Antonio, and the Alamodome.

EM: What were some of the "selling points" in getting you to UTSA, which was still a pretty new program at that time?

I also played with La’Kel Bass at Hutchinson Community College and he decided to play at UTSA a year before me, so he told me all about the program and I was very interested. I had few Division I offers after JUCO like Texas State, but I fell in love with the UTSA program and the city of San Antonio, so I decided to sign right after my official visit.

LM: Out of high school, I only had one junior college offer from Hutchinson Community College, so I took the opportunity and played two seasons there. Hutchinson Community College is one of the best JUCOs in the nation and is well known for getting their players to the next level, so I knew that if I worked hard every single day and played well there then I would get the opportunity to play at a Division I level.

EM: Thanks for taking some time to speak with us. Let’s go back a bit. I know you started playing junior college ball in Kansas. How did your recruitment to UTSA come about? What got them on your radar?

When he left UTSA in 2018, Maruo was hoping to land a spot in the professional ranks. He was ultimately successful, earning a spot on the Asahi Soft Drinks Challengers Osaka, Japan, members of the X-League of American professional football. While he is currently living his pro football dreams in Japan, Maruo took some time recently to talk with us about being recruited to UTSA, taking the field against the Kansas State Wildcats, and what it is like playing football in the land of the rising sun.

EM: What are some of your favorite memories in playing for the Roadrunners?





LM: My favorite memory as a UTSA Roadrunner was when we played Kansas State at their field. I grew up being a Kansas State fan and dreamed of playing football there, but unfortunately I never got an offer from there.





So, being able to play at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in front my family, friends, and coaches from high school was a dream come true. I was also selected as a team captain for that game so it was a very special day for me and I will always remember that day forever.





EM: How did the opportunity to play there in Japan come about? Were you looking to continue playing professionally when it came up?





LM: After not getting picked up from the NFL, CFL, or XFL, I started working as a personal trainer, but my love for football was still there and I felt like I was mentally and physically ready to continue playing football. I started doing my research about playing overseas and I found out that Japan has a league called the X-League.





I started looking more into it and found one of the American players that play in the X-League on Instagram so I sent him a message and asked him what it’s like to play in Japan. He told me that it was a very good opportunity, but each team only takes two American players on offense and two American players on defense, and told me that every team in the X-League has four American players on the roster, so I would have to wait until next season.





So, I asked him if it would make a difference if I told you that I was born in Japan and he was very shocked. I found out that I am one of very very few Japanese players who have started at a Division I level. He was so surprised that he told his team General Manger about me and the next day I was given a professional football contract from the Asahi Soft Drinks Challengers in Osaka, Japan.





EM: How does the football compare to here in the States?





LM: Before coming to Japan, I did not know what to expect, but I quickly found out that the X-League was not a joke. Most of the American players that play in Japan have played in the NFL or the CFL so they are very talented.





The Japanese players are very hard working and very disciplined, and football in Japan is getting bigger and better every year. I would say that the good teams in the X-League compares to Division I level in the US. I also got to play for the Japan National team in March 2020 and we played The Spring League all-star team that had seven former NFL players. We played them at The Star in Frisco, Texas and lost to them 36-17. That tells you that the Japanese players in the X-League are good football players and can compete.





EM: What are your ultimate goals in playing over there?





LM: My ultimate goal is to be drafted in the 2020 CFL Global Draft in November. The CFL held a CFL Global combine in all the countries that play football and they had one in Japan in February. The CFL scouts selected about five players from each countries to be in the 2020 CFL Global Draft and I was selected as one of the five players in Japan. We were suppose to have another combine in April in Toronto, but it was canceled due to coronavirus. Even though the combine was canceled they are still having a CFL Global Draft in November 2020.





So my goal is to be drafted as a global player and play in the CFL for the 2021 season. The CFL changed their rules to where each team has to have two international players on the roster not counting American players. It will be a huge blessing if I get the opportunity to play in the CFL next year.





EM: What has the schedule been like for you? Have you been able to come back to the States at all during the pandemic?





LM: I was able to come back to the States in March and got the chance to stay in San Antonio for couple weeks. It was nice to be able to catch up with my old teammates and friends for awhile. I’ve been back to Japan since April and I will be going back to the States in January after the season.





My schedule right now is just practicing and training for the upcoming season. Our first game is on November 1st and we will finish in December because our season was shortened due to the corona virus.





EM: Last question for you, Les, what does being a Roadrunner mean to you?





LM: Just realizing the fact that I am a Roadrunner for life means so much to me. I truly believe that UTSA is one day going to be a very big football program that is well recognized all around the nation and it feels so good to be a part of a program with so much potential. UTSA is getting bigger and better after every season, so I am very proud to be a UTSA Roadrunner.





Even though I am in Japan, I wake up around 4 a.m. to watch UTSA play every week because I am a huge UTSA fan. It puts a big smile on my face to see my brothers working very hard and doing what they love most. Playing for UTSA has changed my life in the most positive way and I will always be very grateful for all the things UTSA has done for me. San Antonio will always be my home! Birds up! Go Runners!



