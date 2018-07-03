Georgia Linebacker is Highly Interested in UTSA
I caught up with Isiah Grant, the talented linebacker out of North Paulding in Georgia. Grant tells me that his recruitment has been absolutely amazing so far and that he is truly blessed to be in his position. Isiah also says that he hears pretty equally from all of his top 9 schools. These schools are in his top 9, because they are showing more interest than any other schools. He hears from UTSA quite a bit, and the main coaches he hears from are Coach Sands and Coach Camp.
