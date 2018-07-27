Dulles Lineman Wants to Visit Soon
I had the chance to interview Isaiah Hookfin, the big time offensive lineman out of Dulles for a little update on his recruitment. We spoke a little over a month ago, and since then he's notched an offer from New Mexico and also his first power 5 offer from Illinois. Hookfin has also recently been in contact with Oklahoma State, Connecticut and UTEP. He is also still hearing from UTSA.
