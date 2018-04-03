As spring comes to a close we look at the names that will likely fill out the post spring depth chart. Today we look at the quarterbacks.

Bryce Rivers, 6'2", 220, showed flashes during last years spring game, but it failed to materialize into playing time during the 2017 campaign. Reports coming out of camp tell us he started out as one of the top quarterbacks, but was bumped down during the second week of practice. We shall see if he rebounds to close out spring football.

Cordale Grundy, 6'1", 195, is a bit of an unknown talent coming into the spring. He seems to fit what Al Borges wants to do offensively, but we have yet to see what he is capable of in live action. If the reports out of camp are true he would likely be one of the favorites to start versus Arizona State.

Frank Harris, 6'0", 180, is having a great spring from all accounts. Not much comes out of practice, but from the videos that have been circulating on social media and information from sources, it is safe to say Harris is likely having one of the best springs out of all the scholarship quarterbacks.

Alin Edouard, 6'3", 190, was a surprise addition before the 2017 season got underway. Like Grundy, we just have not seen Edouard in action. This spring is vital for him if he wants to position himself as a future starter on this team.