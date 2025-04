Canyon (TX) West Plains High School athlete Kane White-Tinsley picked up an offer from the UTSA Roadrunners on March 27. He and the Wolves had a great 2024 season, where he helped lead them to the Class 4A Division 1 state semifinals before falling to the eventual state champion Celina Bobcats 43-36.

BirdUp caught up with him to discuss his offer from UTSA and get the latest on his recruitment.