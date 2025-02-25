San Antonio Trenches: 210 Big Men (Offensive Line)

(Photo by BRANDON HOLLAND)

The San Antonio area has been a low-key spot for D1 talent on the offensive line from Derek Kerstetter, Brannon Brown, Spencer Burford, Logan Parr, Trenton Scott to more recently Colton Thomasson, Ory Williams and Logan Schram. Here are a few names to keep that ball rolling for Big Men with big time potential at the next level.

High 4-star Tackle from Roosevelt High School, 2027 Kaeden Scott stands out even amongst the biggest players. His build screams tackle and he moves fluidly. I enjoyed seeing a blank canvas with potential early in the season show progression by the end of the year as he was one of the most impressive players at the National Combine in January. He just recently attended Junior Day at Texas before the dead period began. Currently holds fourteen reported offers from the likes of UTSA, Texas, Tennessee, Stanford, and Ole Miss.

The next big thing isn’t just a phrase when speaking on 2028 Judson offensive lineman Jai ‘storm Knight. Power 4 programs have already thrown their hats in the ring early for Knight. Nebraska, Auburn, Texas Tech, and UTAH to be exact. Knight is a mean and punishing blocker who goes through the whistle and is normally doing pushups off his pancaked opponent. He can also get to the second level and at his size defenders make business decisions when they see him coming.

Very intriguing prospect in I will just say 2026 Lineman San Marcos’s Nick Henry who just earned two offers from Pittsburgh and Texas State. I like him at Tackle, Guard or Defensive tackle. He is an imposing and physical player in the trenches. He shows good get off on the snap on both sides of the ball. He is explosive and is bound to catch fire on the trail with good showings at camps this off season before his senior season begins. He is one to keep an eye on.

Another San Marcos Rattlers Big Man is 2026 Shavien Anderson. The Athletic big man has lined up in the backfield and moves extremely well pull blocking. He is equally good in run blocking and pass protection and plays Guard/Tackle. He is on most all radars of all colleges in Texas. Whoever presents an offer will be in the running of getting a talented player with drive and a great upside.

Somerset is a small town but with a history producing plenty big men. The next one up is Jake Seay. He saw plenty of time as a first-year student and looks to improve on his learning experience. He has a full slate of off-season camps and will be working on his craft.