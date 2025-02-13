2027 Shadow Creek High School DB Brandon Sherrard picks up offer from UTSA

Playing alongside a Division 1 commit is always a good thing for a younger player, as they can show them the ropes so they can take over when they move on. When you are playing alongside three of them, that is even better.

That was the case for 2027 Shadow Creek High School defensive back Brandon Sherrard, who picked up an offer from UTSA on January 31. He also has offers from Arizona State and Oregon State. Last season, as a sophomore, he finished with nine tackles and an interception in ten games for the Sharks.

BirdsUp caught up with him to discuss his offer from the Roadrunners and recruitment.