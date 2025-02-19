Plano High School CB Bradley Brown talks UTSA offer and recruitment

Plano High School cornerback Bradley Brown picked up an offer from UTSA on January 22. He has since added offers from UTEP, San Diego State, Oregon State, and Houston. BirdsUp caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

...Brown's first offer was from Michigan State.

...Last season, he finished with 69 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 TFL, and a sack in 10 games for the Wildcats.

...He also competes in track and field, competing in the 100 and 200 meters, 4x100 relay, long jump, and triple jump.