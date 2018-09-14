BirdsUp.com

The three game stretch of death is almost over for UTSA as they travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (2-0)

I would kill for UTSA to be facing an FCS opponent this week. Instead the winless Roadrunners will head to Kansas for the first time in program history to face their third straight Power Five opponent. The good news for UTSA is that Kansas State looks much less intimidating than one would have expected in the preseason. They lack explosiveness on offense and just haven't played the mistake free, shut-down defense that you would typically expect from a Bill Snyder unit. This game should be a good match up but the size and depth of the Wildcats' linemen should be the deciding factor down the stretch.

Kansas State 17, UTSA 10

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (1-1)

The last of the Power 5 teams UTSA faces on their schedule is against a weak Kansas State squad. This is a game where the defense really finds its groove against a subpar Kansas State offense. I expect a nice leap again from week 2 to week 3 and see the Roadrunners pulling a gritty upset.

UTSA 17, Kansas State 14

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (1-1)

UTSA heads to the Little Apple this weekend to face a Kansas State team that eked past FCS-member South Dakota in the opener and lost by three touchdowns to a ranked Mississippi State. This isn't the same Kansas State team that won in San Antonio 30-3 back in 2015 but then this also isn't the same Roadrunner team that lost that game three years ago.

The Roadrunners have a chance to take on another hostile environment and try and quiet it down. Kansas State will win the game but UTSA will keep it close until the last few minutes of the fourth quarter. It will be another week of improvement as the schedule turns to group-of-five opponents.

Kansas State 35, UTSA 21

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (1-1)

History shows that UTSA might expect a rough game against Coach Snyder and his Kansas State squad. While I think we'll see the Roadrunners continue to improve this week, it may be hard to tell as they get outclassed by KSU's schemes and personnel. Not because they're a P5 opponent, by the way. I won't say that about everyone.

Nevertheless, I think those UTSA fans who pay attention this week may see a glimmer of hope for a successful season going forward.

Kansas State 44, UTSA 20

Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (2-0)

UTSA is off to a slow start this season, but has played a tough schedule thus far. Kansas State also hasn't started off the season as they'd originally hoped, with two unimpressive games. They are currently 1-1 on the year, but their win comes from a very closely contested 27-24 win over South Dakota. I personally believe that UTSA comes in to this game with a little fire in them to get that first win of the season. Kansas State has no offensive identity so far, and I look for UTSA to exploit that. I'm predicting a very tightly contested game with UTSA coming out on top.

UTSA 31, Kansas State 27

Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (2-0)

This one if tough for sure. Kansas State might be the worst out of the three Power 5 teams UTSA has faced this season, but still can’t shake that they have Power 5 athletes out there. They might not have the four star wide receivers like Arizona State & Baylor, but they do have the giant offensive and defensive lines. Sounds like a recipe for a low scoring game if you ask me.

I think UTSA will keep it relatively close much like they did last game, but ultimately I think they get out-athleted yet again. There will be enough improvement from week two to three to make you feel confident for the rest of the season.

Kansas State 24, UTSA 17