And we are back ladies and gentleman. Staff predictions makes its triumphant return as your UTSA Roadrunners take on the Sun Devils or Arizona State. We have some new additions to the staff who are eager to take the staff predictions crown. Alas, here are our predictions for this weekend.

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (0-0)

For as young and thin as UTSA's offense is, the Sun Devil's defense is just as unproven. Both units also welcome new coordinators. Which group of newcomers will be most ready to execute their scheme? Will Herm Edwards commit any gaffes in his first game as a college football head coach? This game has some intriguing storylines but ultimately I can't envision a scenario in which UTSA can shut down Manny Wilkins and N'Keal Harry.

ASU 35 UTSA 21

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (0-0)

We meet again, Arizona State.The Roadrunners are opening the season on the road... again, with a date in Tempe, Arizona. I'll keep my prediction short and sweet. The Roadrunners fight to the end, keep it close, and pull away with a gritty road win.

UTSA 31, ASU 28

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (0-0)

There is a lot at stake in Tempe this weekend. UTSA is 6-1 all-time in season openers and 4-1 on the road. The lone loss came at Arizona back in 2015. Arizona State hasn't lost a home opener since 1998. This will be the first time Herm Edwards coaches a college football game. If there is a learning curve it could help the Roadrunners. UTSA will keep it close and anger a lot of people who think the Sun Devils blow it out. The game will look like the meeting two years ago. In the end UTSA will be unable to hold on at the end and the Sun Devils will eke out a close win.

ASU 24, UTSA 20

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (0-0)

UTSA travels to the scorched lands of Tempe and Sun Devil Stadium anticipating a 103°F tailgate situation, and not much cooler at kickoff. The game itself should be nearly as heated after a dramatic series opener (2016, 32-28 Arizona State).

ASU again has the personnel to outmatch their opponent's overall depth, and are healthy favorites entering the contest. The Roadrunners may desire to assert themselves on the line of scrimmage to set the tone, leaning on their run game and pressuring Arizona State QB Wilkins into questionable throws. If the secondary can hold up, UTSA's potential new weapons on offense may pull off a surprise. After all, you play to win the game.

UTSA 21, ASU 20

Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (0-0)

UTSA is young this year in most positions, but this is also Herm Edwards first year as the Arizona State head coach. I see this being a closer game than most experts are predicting it to be. I could see UTSA holding Arizona State to a pretty quiet first half, but in the end, I think the Sun Devils will come out on top, but won’t cover the 18.5 current spread.

ASU 31, UTSA 21

Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (0-0)

Hard to know what to expect this weekend with so many unknowns for both teams. I could see a high scoring game with Arizona State utilizing their powerful offense to pick on UTSA’s secondary. While UTSA exposes ASU’s lack of depth at linebacker and safety. But could also see a low scoring affair with both teams trying to figure themselves out on both sides of the ball.

Ultimately I think it's the former and we see a high scoring game that appears closer than what it really is with UTSA picking up some late garbage time touchdowns. Arizona State takes this one.

ASU 42, UTSA 30