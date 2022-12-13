With the early signing day period coming up in a hurry (December 21, 2022), lets take a look at some of San Antonio's best 2023 performers who have yet to commit.

Darian Holmes hasw been in a beast mode since spring time and it showed during the entire season for the Warren Warriors. He amassed 81 receptions 1,275 yards and 18 touchdown receptions at 16 yards per catch. He's a sure handed and physical reciever who is a tough tackle after the catch and has an incredible catch radius and a redzone monster. At many moments was the obvious target and still performed against formidable defenses helping his team make the playoffs.

The most dangerous (non Quarterback) offensive weapon in the 2023 class for San Antonio. 215 carries 1,547 yards 21 rushing touchdowns with 27 receptions for 480 yards and 7 touchdowns and 18 yards per catch average. Has incredible vision as a runner and picks angles and changes speeds with perfect intent and percision. He breaks away from defenses routinely and is reliable in all facets of offense. Also put up 400 yards in returns for Harlan's special teams.He finishes everyrun and constantly keeps his feet moving and looking for more yards.Has over 2,700+ rushing yards the last 2 seasons.

A versatile defensive back talent for Veterans Memorial. Watson gave up only 3 receptions this season and no touchdowns and often went unchallenged in match ups this year by oppossing quarterbacks.He's been one of the top defensive back talents in the 210 for his entire varsity tenure. Haeven plays the ball extremely well and is rarely caught in a bad postion to not make a play.

I call him "Spiderman"! Izayah Manchester has been in a zone! He is one of the most focused and highlight real pass catchers in the city this season with 49 receptions 790 yards and 8 touchdowns for 15 yards a catch. He can run every route in the book has a 75 inch wing span ,excellent body control and elite catch timing along with a 38 inch vertical. Defenders have a hard time reading where the ball is on his routes because of his elite late catch ability. He has good high end speed and is physical after the catch possesses great strength. Izayah also put up 300+ yards on special teams with 2 touchdowns.

Darion "Speedy" Brown is one of the fastest players in San Antonio who runs a 4.37 second 40 yard time. He had 5 interceptions w/2 returned for touchdowns along with 200 yards in interception return yards, 34 solo tackles, 11 passes defended 3 tackfles for loss and 1 forced fumble and recovery. He is a player who constantly steps up to challenges and wants the pressure. Darion is a leader on his team who plays at 100% effort all the time.

Another 3k passing season in the books with 29+ touchdown passes for the Brennan play caller. Ashton Dubose put up 3,466 yards passing 207/301 completions at 69% with 37 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. As a runner he put up 670 yards on 115 carries with 17 rushing touchdowns.He has been the best at the postion in San Antonio the last 3 years. He has school, city and state records under his belt as he graduates this year. Great running speed and great arm strength/accuracy as a passer. Has lead his team to consecutive 4th round appearences in the playoffs. Was able to help produce nearly 3 ,1k receivers this year. Ashton has never thrown more than 8 interceptions in a season and has over 9k passing yards along with 121 touchdown passes on varsity.

The most explosive runner in the 2023 class for San Antonio was Steele's Jaydon Bailey. With 263 carries 1,794 yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. One cut and gone was a routine occurence for the Knights runner. He's got elite acceleration and great top end speed. Along with speed he's a good short yardage back and a able and willing blocker as well.

WIth 122 tackles and 20 of those for loss along with 16 QB pressures had 5 sacks 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles Kaden Baerwald was a presence on the Unicorns defense. He is a sure and solid tackler who is versatile and drops back in coverage well and makes plays on the ball during rushes. He is dedicated to his craft and is only going to get better at the next level with a great starting base.

On the opposite end of a lot of Ashton Dubose passes is his twin brother Aaron, who has steadily, impressively and quietly been one of the city's best receivers. Be it routes or flat out ability alot of Aarons film shows him running wide open and it's got to be noticed. He's faster than defenders think and sells routes well. This year he put up 1,176 yards on 70 catches with 11 touchdowns at 17 yards a snag! He can high point the ball and move the chains and shows a great ability to create separation.

"To the House!" Rett Andersen scored every other reception this season. 41 receptions with 21 touchdowns and 933 yards for 23 yard average, in addition he scored 4 special teams touchdowns.These numbers are magnified knowing he didnt play a lot of snaps due to his teams incredible performances and leads. He is one of the most impressive recievers in the 210. He's got a nose for the endzone makes incredible catches with a 36 inch vertical, he's got heart and gets yards (doesn't run to sidelines for safety) you've got to tackle him or its 6.

Quarterback - Conely McKenna - Alamo Heights The Mules 6'1 200 pound passer was 88-118 at 74.6 % for 1,543 with 32 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions. He showed an ability to move out of the pocket as well with 52 rushes had 12 touchdowns for 805 yards at 15.5 yards per tote! Shows good decision making in all aspects of the position and makes play count.

Athlete - Avron Carter - San Antonio Brennan For Brennan's 5 '8 165 pound specialist, "Utility" is an understatement for the importance of certain roles on teams, but is assigned to those who make things "GO" and when the ball goes to Avron Carter good things happen. He accumulated 71 receptions with 1,200 yards at 18 yards a catch with 16 touchdowns along with 29 carries 232 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns from the backfield. Speedy, shift , smart and strong. He can do it all at an elite level, makes the tough plays and high pressure moments seem routine.

1,503 yards on 177 Carries with a 8.5 yrds per carry average and 16 touchdowns this year makes TJ Andrews a sure top performer in the area. He's a tenacious, physical runner who can get loose and run away from tacklers all the same. He's an incredible north south runner who throws defenders and has an elite stiff arm. T.J. Andrews has run for over 3k yards over the past 3 seasons.

Running Back - Shastin Golden - Davenport In the program's first varsity playoff eligibility year with 261 carries gained 2,100 yards and 26 touchdown's Shastin was Golden for the Wolves offense. He is a very patient and intune with the play call runner. Had a workman's load of carries and was a clutch performer and answered the call time after time. He brakes long runs and is tireless in effort as a ball carrier.

