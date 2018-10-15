PFF Snap Count Totals + Position Grades: Week Seven
Below are the number of snaps players took at each position, as well as the grade assigned by PFF.
This week we see how the snaps and their corresponding grades were distributed in UTSA's 31 to 3 loss against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Offense:
Quarterback
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Cordale Grundy
|
61
|
65.4
|
Jordan "Jojo" Weeks
|
3
|
63.6
We see Jordan Weeks crack the participation chart for this first time this season late in the game. Would not be surprised to see him taking some more snaps moving forward.
