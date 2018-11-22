Had the chance to talk to Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle about North Texas before this weekends game. Below is our Opponent Q&A:

1. There were talks about a conference championship before the season started. Would you say this has been a successful year for UNT?





UNT has continued its rise under Seth Littrell and is headed to a bowl game for the third straight season. So, yes, it has been a successful year no matter what happens from here on out.





The Mean Green are in the midst of their best run since winning four straight Sun Belt Conference titles under Darrell Dickey.





UNT did have hopes of returning to the Conference USA title game after falling to Florida Atlantic with the league title on the line last year.





There is a little disappointment among those associated with UNT’s program that it fell short of that goal. One has to keep in mind the bigger picture, though. And it’s a good one for UNT.

The Mean Green are headed in the right direction and have their best recruiting class in years coming in.

2. What makes Mason Fine so special in your opinion? What are his strengths? Does he even have any weaknesses?





Fine is just a good all-around player who has a terrific understanding of what UNT wants to do offensively. He can make all the throws, is accurate and doesn’t make many mistakes.





Fine also has a terrific work ethic that has helped him take advantage of his talent.





About the only weakness Fine might have is that he is a little on the small side at about 5-11. Fine was a highly productive player in high school. His height was probably the sole reason he didn’t have more opportunities heading into his college career.





3. A lot of people praise UNT’s offense, but it is the defense that has surprised people this season. Who are some of the playmakers on that side of the ball?





UNT seems to have turned a corner this season defensively. There are a host of reasons the Mean Green are playing better on that side of the ball.





UNT is more comfortable in the system after gaining experience in it over the last few seasons.





The Mean Green also have a host of players who are in midst of great seasons. Linebacker E.J. Ejiya has 102 tackles, including 19 that have been for losses. Cornerbacks Nate Brooks has five interceptions, while fellow cornerback Kemon Hall has four. Defensive end LaDarius Hamilton has 6.5 sacks.





4. Where has UNT struggled this season? Do you expect these struggles to continue this week?





UNT has let a few close games get away. The Mean Green had a potential game-winning field goal blocked in a loss to Louisiana Tech, coughed up a 28-0 lead in a loss to Old Dominion and surrendered a 12-point lead in a loss to UAB.





UNT would be headed to the C-USA title game if it hadn’t blown opportunities to win those games. If the Mean Green had won all three, they would be looking at a season that would have made them a national story.





All that prevented UNT from winning those games were a few key plays down the stretch.





5. What are your keys to a Mean Green victory this weekend?





UNT just needs to keep doing what it has been doing all season.





The Mean Green are putting up points consistently and have made the big plays they need to win games.





UNT should role past UTSA. The only way I see the Roadrunners having a chance to win is if they get off to a hot start and UNT makes mistakes that change the complexion of the game.



