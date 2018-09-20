UTSA fell to Kansas State by a score of 41-17 in week three of the season. This week, the Roadrunners take on in-state rival Texas State in the I-35 Showdown . Our partnership with Pro Football Focus will allow us to give you an in-depth look into to how Texas State matches up with the Roadrunners on the field. Comparing both sides of the ball with the PFF data will give fans a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of both teams before they face off this weekend.

UTSA Defense vs. Texas State Offense

Josiah Tauaefa will play a vital role in slowing down the Bobcat offense. USA Today

Texas State seems to have success on the ground running the ball with Anthony Taylor and Willie Jones grading out at a respectable 65.6. But with all the success they have on the ground Jones seems to really struggle through the air grading out at 52.8. The offensive line seems to do a good job in both pass blocking and run blocking, but yet the offense keeps struggling. Willie Jones will need to have a big game if Texas State wants to pull off the upset. As for the UTSA defense they seem to be getting on track after a slow start to the year. The run defense grade has begun to climb to the mid 70's. The tackling has also improved after getting off to a rough start versus Arizona State. UTSA's pass rush and coverage will look to get on track this week versus non-Power 5 competition.

Texas State Offense Category Grade Passing 52.8 Rushing 65.6 Receiving 63.0 Pass Blocking 76.6 Run Blocking 72.8

UTSA Defense Category Grade Run Defense 73.0 Tackling 70.4 Pass Rush 65.6 Coverage 50.6

Players to Watch Players Position Grade Players Position Grade Aaron Brewer OT 81.3 Josiah Tauaefa LB 80.1 Keenen Brown TE 75.0 Jaylon Haynes DT 66.9 Reece Jordan C 73.5 Lorenzo Dantzler DE 66.1 JahMarae Sheread WR 70.9 Kevin Strong Jr. DT 64.1 Hutch White WR 67.3 Brenndan Johnson S 63.5

No surprise seeing Aaron Brewer as the top graded player for Texas State. He is one of the more talented offensive lineman in the Sun Belt and has anchored a much improved Bobcat offensive line. Willie Jones might not be a top five graded player but his weapons sure are. If he can improve on his passing game Jones has players who might be able to give UTSA fits. Tauaefa leads the group to no one's surprise. Jaylon Haynes, Lorenzo Dantzler, and Kevin Strong will look to get on track this week against comparable competition. If UTSA wants to get their first win of the season their defensive line will need to dominate like we all predicted they would.

UTSA Offense vs. Kansas State Defense

Cordale Grundy will look to get this offense on track this week. USA Today

Only way for this offense to go is up one would think. They rank towards the bottom of the FBS in rushing, passing, and total offense. The PFF grades reflect these struggles with a 50.9 passing grade, and a 64.7 rushing grade. If UTSA can fix their run blocking and allow their running game to take over the game a bit more you should see the passing game start to improve. Texas State has surprisingly good grades on defense even with their 1-2 record. Their run defense and coverage grades should give UTSA issues all day on Saturday. UTSA will look to take advantage of the Bobcats lackluster pass rush and utilize their above average pass blocking to open things up on offense.

UTSA Offense Category Grade Passing 50.9 Rushing 63.7 Receiving 62.5 Pass Blocking 75.2 Run Blocking 55.4

Texas State Defense Category Grade Run Defense 76.1 Tackling 69.5 Pass Rush 59.8 Coverage 90.0

Players to Watch Players Position Grade Players Position Grade Jalyn Galmore OT 70.1 Jarron Morris CB 82.0 Greg Campbell WR 69.2 Bryan London II LB 80.5 B.J. Daniels RB 66.2 Nikolas Daniels LB 79.7 Tariq Woolen WR 66.1 Jashon Waddy S 75.4 Blaze Moorhead WR 66.0 Frankie Griffin LB 72.2