Inside the Matchup: UTSA v. Texas State
UTSA fell to Kansas State by a score of 41-17 in week three of the season. This week, the Roadrunners take on in-state rival Texas State in the I-35 Showdown . Our partnership with Pro Football Focus will allow us to give you an in-depth look into to how Texas State matches up with the Roadrunners on the field. Comparing both sides of the ball with the PFF data will give fans a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of both teams before they face off this weekend.
UTSA Defense vs. Texas State Offense
Texas State seems to have success on the ground running the ball with Anthony Taylor and Willie Jones grading out at a respectable 65.6. But with all the success they have on the ground Jones seems to really struggle through the air grading out at 52.8. The offensive line seems to do a good job in both pass blocking and run blocking, but yet the offense keeps struggling. Willie Jones will need to have a big game if Texas State wants to pull off the upset.
As for the UTSA defense they seem to be getting on track after a slow start to the year. The run defense grade has begun to climb to the mid 70's. The tackling has also improved after getting off to a rough start versus Arizona State. UTSA's pass rush and coverage will look to get on track this week versus non-Power 5 competition.
|Category
|Grade
|
Passing
|
52.8
|
Rushing
|
65.6
|
Receiving
|
63.0
|
Pass Blocking
|
76.6
|
Run Blocking
|
72.8
|Category
|Grade
|
Run Defense
|
73.0
|
Tackling
|
70.4
|
Pass Rush
|
65.6
|
Coverage
|
50.6
|Players
|Position
|Grade
|Players
|Position
|Grade
|
Aaron Brewer
|
OT
|
81.3
|
Josiah Tauaefa
|
LB
|
80.1
|
Keenen Brown
|
TE
|
75.0
|
Jaylon Haynes
|
DT
|
66.9
|
Reece Jordan
|
C
|
73.5
|
Lorenzo Dantzler
|
DE
|
66.1
|
JahMarae Sheread
|
WR
|
70.9
|
Kevin Strong Jr.
|
DT
|
64.1
|
Hutch White
|
WR
|
67.3
|
Brenndan Johnson
|
S
|
63.5
No surprise seeing Aaron Brewer as the top graded player for Texas State. He is one of the more talented offensive lineman in the Sun Belt and has anchored a much improved Bobcat offensive line. Willie Jones might not be a top five graded player but his weapons sure are. If he can improve on his passing game Jones has players who might be able to give UTSA fits.
Tauaefa leads the group to no one's surprise. Jaylon Haynes, Lorenzo Dantzler, and Kevin Strong will look to get on track this week against comparable competition. If UTSA wants to get their first win of the season their defensive line will need to dominate like we all predicted they would.
UTSA Offense vs. Kansas State Defense
Only way for this offense to go is up one would think. They rank towards the bottom of the FBS in rushing, passing, and total offense. The PFF grades reflect these struggles with a 50.9 passing grade, and a 64.7 rushing grade. If UTSA can fix their run blocking and allow their running game to take over the game a bit more you should see the passing game start to improve.
Texas State has surprisingly good grades on defense even with their 1-2 record. Their run defense and coverage grades should give UTSA issues all day on Saturday. UTSA will look to take advantage of the Bobcats lackluster pass rush and utilize their above average pass blocking to open things up on offense.
|Category
|Grade
|
Passing
|
50.9
|
Rushing
|
63.7
|
Receiving
|
62.5
|
Pass Blocking
|
75.2
|
Run Blocking
|
55.4
|Category
|Grade
|
Run Defense
|
76.1
|
Tackling
|
69.5
|
Pass Rush
|
59.8
|
Coverage
|
90.0
|Players
|Position
|Grade
|Players
|Position
|Grade
|
Jalyn Galmore
|
OT
|
70.1
|
Jarron Morris
|
CB
|
82.0
|
Greg Campbell
|
WR
|
69.2
|
Bryan London II
|
LB
|
80.5
|
B.J. Daniels
|
RB
|
66.2
|
Nikolas Daniels
|
LB
|
79.7
|
Tariq Woolen
|
WR
|
66.1
|
Jashon Waddy
|
S
|
75.4
|
Blaze Moorhead
|
WR
|
66.0
|
Frankie Griffin
|
LB
|
72.2
The Bobcats have some highly graded players on their defense. Freshman Jarron Morris has impressed while linebackers Bryan London, Nikolas Daniels, and Frankie Griffin make up one of the more talented linebacker cores in the Sun Belt.
B.J. Daniels is the name to watch here. The sophomore has shown flashed against very good competition and now he gets to go up against guys who aren't 6'4", 320 pounds. Tariq Woolen, Greg Campbell and the rest of the wide receivers will look to breakout after a slow start. Tykee Kellogg might not be listed but he is a name to monitor as his 6'4" frame will be a matchup issue for the Bobcats.