To say that Sam Houston linebacker/tight end Darrius Govan is excited for his senior season would be an understatement. The Sam Houston Hurricanes program made a power move hire when new head football coach and former NFL linebacker Quincy Stewart accepted the position. Coach Stewart's name holds some definite weight coming off his former school Duncanville’s back to back state championship game runs where he was Linebackers Coach. Coach Stewart has already got team leader Darrius' devotion. “I Love it!” the 6'4", 200 pound athlete exclaimed.

“The change has been immediate with just the short time we have had with Coach Stewart. The biggest thing is the weight room. We are way more active in there and we are showing a lot of progress as a team.” Govan stated. “Things are going to be different next year, I guarantee you that! We are taking the district back, for starters!” Govan exclaimed. With the defensive leader brimming with confidence and hope for the next season and future of the program, Darrius stays on the grind daily.

With amped work ethic and new coaching staff on hand for the Hurricanes, more schools will definitely be taking notice of Govan. At the moment Darrius is currently in contact with schools such as Southern Mississippi, UTSA, Abilene Christian and Incarnate Word. Last season Darrius Govan finished with 70 tackles, 3 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble. On offense, he finished with 3 touchdowns as a tight end.

New head coach Quincy Stewart had very positive things to express about his young Hurricane player Govan.

“Firstly he’s an upstanding young man! When I first met him, his demeanor and character off the field was impressive to me. On the field his explosiveness, wing span and size are all assets and he’s a guy who can be a game changer," Coach Stewart said. “With the weight program we will put him on, we can get him to 225 pounds and at 6 foot 4 inches, everyone in the country will want to get a look at him. He’s also a dawg on both sides of the ball which is something you can’t coach. You either have it or you don’t. I'm excited to work with him,” Coach Stewart finished.

“I’m working out everyday bench, squats, push ups and school workouts given to us by the coaches online. I haven’t been training with my 7-on-7 squad (Elite House) due to the coronavirus. So I’m making sure I get in my workouts by myself," Govan said. Thus far he’s put on 12 pounds during the quarantine. Self motivation and accountability are big for Govan as he has big plans for his senior season.” I expect to be a huge impact for my squad this year. Playing multiple positions and doing what it takes to get wins. With my experience and athleticism I can play all positions. Most importantly, being a great leader on the team matters most.” He stated.

Darrius Govan sees a lot of himself in recent first round draft pick of Arizona Cardinals from Clemson, linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Who Stands 6’4 and 230 pounds. “ We wear the same number and I feel we have the same playing style.” Said Govan. With his aspirations of playing ball at the next level he’s got the drive, mind and physical traits to make it all happen. With the addition of his former NFL player now Hurricanes head coach things are falling in to place for Govan to take advantage of his situation and attain his goals. He’s got the measurables and intangibles and he’s Darrius Govan. A player you need to Get to Know in the 210.