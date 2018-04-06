As spring comes to a close we look at the names that will likely fill out the post spring depth chart. Today we look at the running backs.

Jalen Rhodes, 5'9", 200, is the de facto leader of this group. Had a bit of a disappointing 2017 due in part to injuries, so don't look for him to get a heavy workload this spring. Wilson knows what to expect from a healthy Rhodes, it is all about figuring out the depth chart behind him.

B.J. Daniels, 6'2", 205, has a bright future ahead of him there is no doubt about it. He just look like a different breed of running back. Had a bit of a learning curve last year that is why you probably didn't see much of him running the ball. If he can settle in as the RB2 behind Rhodes, UTSA will have a nice 1-2 combo in 2018.

Brett Winnegan, 5'9", 190, has been sooo close to returning punts/kickoffs, will this finally be the year? Regardless, Winnegan is a nice change of pace back with some crazy straight line speed. In an offense that needs playmakers, Winnegan will surely be utilized by Al Borges.

Halen Steward, 5'11", 260, is an awesome full back for an offense that might not use full backs anymore if we go off of Borges' old offensive schemes . He is coming off another injury so it will be interesting to see how Borges uses him. He does seem to have slimmed down some so maybe he becomes a short yardage/goal line back.

Devin Rothrock, 6'1", 250, is in the same boat as Steward. If the full back is utilized there will be no issues, if not, Rothrock will have to adapt to get some playing time.