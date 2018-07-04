The dead period will begin on June 25th and run through July 24th, so recruiting news might be hard to come by for the next month or so. During the dead period coaches cannot have any face-to-face contact with a recruits. Student athletes are also not allowed to take unofficial visits to campus.

UTSA enters the summer dead period with 6 2019 commits 5 coming in the month of June and one in July. We breakdown them down below.