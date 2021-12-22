Another Bowl ends with an 'L'

UTSA football was able to accomplish quite a number of program firsts in a historic 2021 season.

The Roadrunners beat a Big-10 opponent in their first game against that conference, shutout an opponent for the first time, shutout an FBS opponent for the first time, won at Louisiana Tech for the first time, won the Conference USA West Division for the first time, started 11-0, reached 12 wins and won a conference championship for the first time.

One program first eluded the Roadrunners in 2021. The 11th squad of Roadrunners were unable to win the program's first bowl game. On Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021--at a Frisco Bowl played before a predominately UTSA crowd--the Roadrunners ended up on the short end of a 38-24 score against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aztecs win was their 12th of the season. Both UTSA and San Diego State will finish the season 12-2. It only took UTSA 11 seasons to earn their first 12-win season. It took San Diego State 101 seasons to earn their first 12-win season. The Aztecs began playing football in 1921 and never had reached 12 wins before Tuesday night.

"Obviously we are frustrated. That is a really good football team tonight," UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor said. "We're disappointed. Frustrated and disappointed is how we feel right now."

UTSA had the misfortune of running into a tandem that set Frisco Bowl records. San Diego State quarterback Lucas Johnson set a record for passing yards (310) and his favorite target Jesse Matthews set a record for catches (11) and receiving yards (175).

The Roadrunners were also without a significant number of players that seemed to especially affect a defense that prided itself on rotation throughout the season.

"We were missing up to 25, anywhere from grades, to covid, to flu, to NFL, to injuries," Traylor said. "It is what it is. Our guys who were out on the field are the ones that need to be talked about. They were fantastic. They gave everything they had. It was unfortunate but we had enough (players) tonight. We didn't get it done and that's on me."

UTSA also had its turnover luck that had been so good in the first 13 games turn against them on Tuesday night. There was only one turnover in the game and it came on a Frank Harris throw.

Harris finished the night with 271 yards and two touchdowns on 22 completions. The top Roadrunner receiver was Zakhari Franklin with 89 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

"Everybody is sad we didn't get the job done," Harris said after the game. "We are going to learn from it and try and come back next year and win it."

For the crowd of Roadrunner fans who had made the five hour drive up to Frisco the game started out well for their team from hills of oak and cedar.

San Diego State won the coin toss and elected to defer their choice. UTSA received the opening kickoff but watched it sail into the end zone for a touchback. The Roadrunners began the game at their own 25 yard line.

Six plays later the Roadrunners found themselves with a 3rd and 7 at the Aztec 12-yard line. Harris dropped back and threw a pass to DeCorian Clark that ended up in the end zone. Hunter Duplessis tacked on the extra point and UTSA held a 7-0 lead with 12:36 left in the first quarter.

The Aztecs first drive ended with a three-and-out at their own 32. That meant San Diego State sent out punter Matt Araiza. Araiza, the Ray Guy Award winner and a first-team All-American punter, booted the ball 46 yards to the UTSA 22. Cade Stoever handled the punt and returned it to the UTSA 34.

UTSA was unable to increase their lead on the next drive. The Roadrunners drive got to the Aztec 36 before it ended in a turnover on downs after UTSA attempt to go for it on 4th-and-7 ended with an incomplete pass.

San Diego State took over at their own 36 and in five plays had made it to the UTSA 20 yard line. On 2nd-and-8 from the 20 the Aztecs got on the board with a pass from Johnson to Matthews. Araiza added the extra point and with 5:09 left in the first quarter the score was tied 7-7.

The Roadrunners next drive started at their own 25. It ended with UTSA going in front 14-7 with a two-yard run by Brendan Brady at the 2:02 mark of the first quarter. Brady finished the night as the leading rusher with 76 yards on 16 carries.

UTSA held that 14-7 lead until the 9:14 mark of the second quarter when San Diego State scored on an 11-yard pass from Johnson to Matthews. Araiza then tied the score at 14-14 with his extra point.

The Roadrunners next drive after the Aztec touchdown reached the SDSU 31 yard line before it ended on fourth and 1 with Brady being stopped for no gain. San Diego State would also have their ensuing drive end with a turnover on downs after Johnson threw an incomplete pass at the UTSA 32.

San Diego State were able to take their first lead of the night on the final play of the second quarter when Araiza kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired.