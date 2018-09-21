Listed at 6’3” and 277 pounds, Jason Neill cuts an imposing figure as a starting defensive tackle for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With his blend of size, speed, and power are rare for foreign-born defensive players in the CFL. Now in his second season in the Great White North, and his first as a starter, Neill has eyes on helping the Ti-Cats earn a playoff berth.

Photos are courtesy of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club.

Neill got his start in football as a quarterback turned defensive end as a Marauder at Edward S. Marcus High School in Flower Mound. On a whim that he sent tapes of his gridiron highlights to a nascent program in South Texas. It would be this program that offered him a scholarship as a member of just the second recruiting class in the history of UTSA. While a member of the Roadrunners, Neill saw action in the program’s first-ever game at the Alamodome, helped instill a culture of winning, and set the bar for everyone that has come in the eight years since. While Marcus Davenport was still growing into the dominant force he would eventually become, Neill would serve as the Roadrunners “sack master,” tallying up 8.5 alone in his senior season in 2015. After going undrafted his senior season by the NFL, he signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns before being cut during the preseason. Still in pursuit of his professional dreams, he is now the lone Roadrunner playing in Canada. He recently took some time away from his schedule to talk to me about his time at UTSA, his memories on the field for the Runners, and not being able to find a decent taco in Canada.

EM: So, first things first, when did you first start playing organized football? You’re a Texas guy, so I’m assuming like most of us, playing football was a foregone conclusion, right? JN: I think it was seventh grade. Yeah, my brother is four years older than me and he played out at Texas Tech. I kind of followed in his footsteps and knew I wanted to play when I got the chance. I’ve always loved how physical football is and when I started playing it just clicked for me. I’ve always thought it was a lot better than playing any other sport. EM: You played quarterback in high school before becoming a defensive lineman. When did you make that switch and how did that come about? JN: Yeah, I played quarterback up until my senior year in high school. When I switched, it was kind of one of those things where I just grew into the position. We had a guy that was going to be able to play quarterback for us and I would be the backup in case they needed me. But, I was a full-time defensive tackle the rest of the time. EM: How did you hear about the UTSA football program originally? Did they have to compete pretty hard for you during the recruiting process to bring you down here to San Antonio? JN: I was really trying to get an offer from someone because I really didn’t have any. My Mom said UTSA was starting a program and I said I didn’t know who that was, but send my film to them! One day, it was late in my senior season I was still sitting on no offers and then the defensive line coach from UTSA showed and said ‘We want you.’ So, it was kind of a miracle for me.



