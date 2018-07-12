I had the chance to chat with J'Coryan Anderson, the talented linebacker out of Fulton in Tennessee. He measures in at 6'3" and weighs in at around 200 pounds. Anderson has a lot of upside, but will definitely have to add weight once he makes it to the college ranks. He does however have the frame to add that needed weight and maintain his speed and athleticism. J'Coryan tells me that he has a very high number of offers and that he is mainly hearing from Appalachian State and Georgia Southern.