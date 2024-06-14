There are many different reasons a recruit chooses a program. Program success, the coaching staff, proximity to home, and the relationships they have developed are just some of those that come to mind. That was the case for three-star Austin (TX) Anderson High School pro-style quarterback Max Gerlic, who committed to UTSA on Thursday afternoon. Gerlich chose the Roadrunners over Texas Tech, Pittsburgh, Houston, and SMU, among others.

BirdsUp spoke with him to discuss his commitment to UTSA.