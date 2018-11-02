BirdsUp.com

The Roadrunners are coming off their bye week looking to get back on track against one of the leaders of the conference in UAB. Below are our staff predictions.

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (7-1)

As it turns out, taking a year off from football was just what UAB needed to start competing for conference championships. Go figure. This week UTSA will see a veteran and battle tested team that's on a mission to win a ring. I think the Roadrunners will be able to slow down UAB's offense thanks to the injury to AJ Erdley but it's hard to imagine Jojo Weeks holding up well against a Blazer defense this strong. UAB continues their path to win the West with a 31-16 victory.

UAB 31, UTSA 16

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (4-4)

With UTSA’s late season bye week over, The Roadrunners head out to face the UAB Blazers in Birmingham, AL. This division battle is arguably a face-off between the top two ranked defenses in C-USA.

The Roadrunners are looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss two weeks ago. JoJo Weeks will likely get the start at quarterback again.

The Blazers defense is no joke ranking 5th in the nation. UAB is also starting a redshirt freshman this Saturday, giving UTSA fans hope for a major upset.

However, even after a desperately needed bye week for The Roadrunners, I still can’t see their offense pulling it out in this one.

UAB 31, 24 UTSA

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (6-2)

This weekend the Roadrunners return from their bye week to begin the home stretch of the season. First up is a trip to historic Legion Field in Birmingham. UAB is going to be a tough out for the Roadrunners. The Blazers are leading the C-USA West division and appear headed for a spot in the conference championship game. UAB has also pitched three shutouts this season, more than any other team in the whole country.

UTSA enters as three touchdown underdogs against UAB. UTSA's defense and special teams will try to keep it close but UAB will coast to a home win.

UAB 31, UTSA 16

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (5-3)

Frank Wilson will tell you that UTSA's goal is to win this week, and I believe him. However, for a coach who has emphasized a strategy of building success the right way over a period of years, he should have a few other, equally important goals. Firstly, manage the roster with the future in mind — meaning to judiciously preserve redshirts where needed and give snaps for experience where needed. Secondly, give quarterback Weeks the chance to run an entire game without the looming specter of substitution for poor play or goal line packages. Give him and others space to learn and grow. If long term success is the goal, act definitively with that goal in mind.

With armchair coaching out of the way: 5-0 UAB is riding high and looking dominant in conference play. If UTSA can squeeze out a trap game win, fantastic, but the measure of this contest for the Runners should once again be a show of improvement.

UAB 30, UTSA 13

Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (6-2)

UTSA is coming off of a Bye week and is currently on a two game losing streak while UAB is currently 7-1 and is on a 6 game win streak. The experts have UAB pegged as a 22 point favorite as of right now. The game is in Alabama, so not much is boring well for UTSA in this one. I’d love to see UTSA come out firing on all cylinders and keep this one close, but I honestly don’t see that happening.

UAB 35, UTSA 14

Eric Moreno - Staff Writer - Record (4-1)

Coming off the bye week, I fully expect the offense to perform better. Considering how poorly they have played at times this season, that isn't setting the bar too high. UTSA looks to be playing a ton of freshman and sophomores the rest of the way, so unless there is a major miscue by UAB, this is solely going to be a tough learning lesson.

UAB 24, UTSA 14

Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (7-1)

The bye week can only help the worst offense in the country one would think. Unfortunately for UTSA and this offense they get to play arguably the best team in Conference USA. No reason to believe Jojo Week won't be your quarterback this week, the key for him and this offense is signs of improvement. If you can come out of this game with anything it has to be that. Did this offense improve?

Oh yeah and UAB wins big.

UAB 34, UTSA 17