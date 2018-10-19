BirdsUp.com

UTSA heads down to Mississippi the hopes of getting their third conference win of the season. Below are our staff predictions.

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (6-1)

Two young offenses will square off on Saturday as UTSA travels to Hattiesburg, Mississippi to face USM. The fact that a team that lost to Louisiana-Monroe is a 17.5 point favorite over UTSA is a sobering reminder of how poorly the Roadrunners have played this season. I think Jojo Weeks gives the Roadrunners a spark but he's also bound to make some freshman mistakes. Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham should feed Quez Watkins all night as the Golden Eagles take the win.

Southern Miss 24, UTSA 13

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (4-3)

The Bird Boys are hitting the road this week to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. This C-USA West bout has been a competitive division rivalry not as mainstream as others. The Southern Miss game last season against UTSA was arguably the turning point of the season for the Roadrunners. However, this year is an entirely different scenario for both teams. Both teams might also be surprised by the “personnel changes” of a certain offense this Saturday...

If I’m being honest, it’s pretty crazy we’re in the midst of week 8 currently. The toughest loss of the season so far happened last Saturday in The Alamodome against LA Tech, but I still have faith for this team to snatch a win this week.

UTSA 21, Southern Miss 17

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (5-2)

This weekend the Roadrunners leave the friendly confines of Texas for the first time in over a month. UTSA heads east to take on Southern Miss. The Roadrunners have finished off their stretch of lightweight opponents and last week started the meat of their conference schedule with a loss to Louisiana Tech.

Southern Miss enters the game 2-3 and having lost three of their last four games. When these two meet it is either decided by two points or by 20 plus. I'm leaning more toward the close game but I don't see the Roadrunners coming out on top. Of course JoJo Weeks could come in and be the second coming of Eric Soza. We will have to see.

Southern Miss 24, UTSA 20

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (4-3)

While fan reactions will be their own monster, it's encouraged me over the past week to see the team appear to push through a tough loss, mentally. There are likely more losses to endure this season — hopefully with a win or two sprinkled in — and it's important for the team to maintain resolve for the long haul.

Bright spots: 1) UTSA's defense must play well, but they have the opportunity to make Southern Miss one-dimensional. 2) UTSA may start or give significant minutes to an untested but promising freshman QB, Jojo Weeks. 3) Southern Miss' sack total on the season (5) and interception total (also 5) give Weeks or any QB a little breathing room to get settled.

Not so bright spot: almost none of that makes up for the surety that UTSA is a longshot this week. But program watchers all season have simply been looking for signs of improvement. Does that happen in Hattiesburg?



Southern Miss 32, UTSA 14

Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (5-2)

After a rough loss to Louisiana Tech, where UTSA failed to score a single touchdown, the Roadrunners will hit the road to play USM. USM is a 17.5 point favorite as of today and I honestly see that line being about right. If the Roadrunners want to have a shot at winning, this offense is going to have to step up big time.

Southern Miss 27, UTSA 10

Eric Moreno - Staff Writer - Record (4-0)

I may be going with my heart instead of my head fully on this one. The defense is there for the Roadrunners and the offense's woes have been well documented. I'm pulling for some turnovers by the D, field goals by Sackett, and perhaps a shot in the arm from JoJo Weeks to put us back to .500.

UTSA 20, Southern Miss 17

Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (6-1)

This is a big week for Frank Wilson and his staff. They cannot afford another performance like the one they had last week at home. He has alluded to personnel and playbook changes this week in hopes to jump start the offense. We shall see if things actually improve against a good Southern Miss defense that looks to get back on track after a loss to UNT. As crazy as this might sounds I actually think the UTSA offense will look much improved this week. What “much improved” means I do not know, but I do think things will look better on that side of the ball.

Things look better on offense, but it is not enough against the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss 24, UTSA 17