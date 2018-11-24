BirdsUp.com

The 2018 season comes to an end tonight against North Texas. Below are our staff predictions.

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (10-1)





What are the odds of a team getting shut out in two consecutive weeks? It must be incomprehensibly low but you can't count this offense out. I do think that Bryce Rivers will throw for a touchdown at some point, but that will likely be it for the offense. Mason Fine will feast on a decrepit UTSA secondary in a 42-7 blowout. I'm very thankful this season is nearly over.





UNT 42, UTSA 7





Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (7-4)





It’s crazy how fast this season went by. This Saturday will mark the end of the disappointing 2018 football season for UTSA as they face bitter rival North Texas in the Alamodome.

To me, the last game UTSA played just felt like Murphy’s Law. Things couldn’t possibly be as bad as last week, so I have hope for a couple scores on UTSA’s offense, but North Texas is just head and shoulders above the Roadrunners this year. In the end, I see North Texas pulling away early with a decent lead and keeping ahead the whole game.





UNT 42, UTSA 21





Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (9-2)





The Roadrunners season will end this Saturday. Most people aren’t giving them much of a chance against North Texas but then most people didn’t think we could land on the moon or keep uncle Herb from talking politics on thanksgiving. Both have happened so why can’t UTSA beat North Texas.





The game is in San Antonio. UTSA will be looking for revenge from last year's game in Denton. The Roadrunners also want to send out a strong class of seniors with a win. Also records mean nothing in this series.





Maybe it’s the leftovers talking but my gut says go with the Birds.





UTSA 15, North Texas 14

(five Sackett field goals including one with 10 seconds left in the game...because if you are going to go crazy...go full on crazy).





Burk Frey - Photog - Record (8-3)





Neither of the two game outcomes that would help unite Roadrunner Nation right now — points on the board or an outright win — are likely to happen as UTSA limps into its final contest of the season. For folks unfamiliar with the program right now, it's not that the opponent is that tough, though certainly North Texas has a lot of talent. It's that the Runners appear lost, demotivated, and completely rudderless. Not to mention injured in key spots.





As onlookers, all we can do is hope Wilson and company are able to produce a miracle and right the ship.





UNT 38, UTSA 10





Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (9-2)





This week UTSA takes on North Texas, and honestly, this one could get ugly. The spread is at 24.5 and I think that’s pretty spot on. I don’t see the Roadrunner being able to slow them down and I’m not very confident in UTSA’s offense this season.





UNT 38, UTSA 10





Eric Moreno - Staff Writer - Record (7-1)





It has been a long and frustrating 2018 campaign. The offense's struggles are more than well-documented at this point. They are what they are. Let's just hope Bryce Rivers -- or someone under center -- can find a little something at quarterback and give us something positive to look forward to in 2019.





UNT 31, UTSA 7





Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (10-1)





All this is left for the Roadrunners is pride. If they want to give themselves, the fans, and the program something to look forward to in 2019 they have to be competitive today against North Texas. That is not asking much these days as UTSA has been embarrassed the last month. UTSA gives UNT a fight but the Mean Green offense is just too much for this injury ravaged defense.





UNT 34, UTSA 17



