BirdsUp.com

The Roadrunners are on the road for the last time in 2018 as they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd. Here are our staff predictions.

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (9-1)

I've never once predicted UTSA to get shut out on offense but the time has come. The UTSA offense will shuffle quarterbacks, none will get the job done, Ryan Bee will live in the backfield, and the Roadrunners will limp away with a 34-0 loss. Happy Friday!

Marshall, 34, UTSA 0

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (6-4)

UTSA is playing for school pride at this point in the season. Uninspired football is what Roadrunner fans got for the last 2 weeks.

Hopefully, decent quarterback play comes back from the grave this season with Bryce Rivers getting playing time. My prediction is on an upset from UTSA, shocking Marshall fans in Huntington, West Virginia. For the last road game of the season approaching this Saturday, UTSA strikes some gold.

Marshall 20, UTSA 21

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (8-2)

This weekend the Roadrunners play their final road game of the 2018 season. It happens to be at the Marshall Thundering Herd. Marshall is playing to improve their bowl positioning. UTSA is just trying to close out the last two weeks on a strong note with something to build on for 2019.

Last season the two teams played in San Antonio and UTSA was carried by the leg of Jared Sackett in a 9-7 win. Five years ago the Roadrunners made their only trip to West Virginia and lost 34-10. Based on recent results for both teams it is looking likely that the Roadrunners trip to Huntington, WV this year might look like the one five years ago.

The Thundering Herd are playing their last home game of the season. They will want to send the fans into the holidays with good feelings. UTSA will help in that gift giving.

Marshall 35, UTSA 13

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (7-3)

To put it bluntly, UTSA's identity in recent years has been characterized by a pedestrian offense being bailed out by good defense and special teams. And mostly that's been sufficient. In contrast, much of the fan frustration around the program this season stems from each of these phases — for vastly different reasons — regressing to the point where UTSA has removed itself from contention from each game. Since the offense is M.I.A. until further notice, it (unfairly or unrealistically) falls on the defense to play a near shutout to stay competitive each week. Of additional concern is that the Roadrunner D is becoming perilously thin at positions like cornerback. And, you know, cross country travel is hard. Hoping for a miracle, but I think this is another week to get game reps.

Marshall 41, UTSA 6

Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (8-2)

Simply put, I’m not confident in UTSA’s offense to put up many points in this one, nor is any knowledgeable Roadrunner fan out there. This team has been struggling for most of the season and I don’t think they right the ship against Marshall this week, especially at their house.

Marshall 42, UTSA 10

Eric Moreno - Staff Writer - Record (6-1)

I believe -- and truly hope -- that last week's debacle against FIU was as close to rock bottom for this program as we will get. The offense has taken the term "inept" to new lows each and every week this season, even during that three-game winning streak, which seems so long ago. I hope that the possible starting of sophomore quarterback Bryce Rivers, which I have been silently (unless you're in my close circle of friends and family members) been asking for all season brings at least a shot of competence to the offense. That being said, Huntington, West Virginia, is not an easy place for opposing teams to play and coupled with the expectant cold, I don't see us snapping our six-game slide.

Marshall 31, UTSA 13

Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (9-1)

Injuries and inexperience has plagued UTSA all season long -- it has really started to pile on these last few weeks as Frank Wilson has had to go down 3 or 4 spots down the depth chart. It would be hard to expect this team to do any better than they have doing these last few weeks regardless who plays at quarterback. At this point it is all about trying to stay healthy and getting experience heading into spring. Herd rolls big.

Marshall 40, UTSA 13



