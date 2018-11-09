BirdsUp.com

Jared Kalmus - UnderdogDynasty.com - Record (8-1)

For all the good that Frank Wilson has done for the UTSA program, it's a bit disappointing to admit that he's now coaching for his job. The Roadrunners have looked worse pretty much every week this season and will likely get tossed around by FIU on Saturday. With just Cassius Grady and Corey Mayfield left at cornerback, FIU QB James Morgan should have a field day, while FIU's stable of backs will keep the ball moving. I'm expecting Frank Wilson to play both Jojo Weeks and DJ Gillins, while Matt Guidry will also get Wildcat snaps. It all adds up to another ugly blowout and another week of apprehension.

FIU 35, UTSA 9

Chase Otero - Multimedia Producer - Record (5-4)

UTSA’s hopes for a bowl game are slim to none as they return home to face the FIU Panthers. To be honest, I’m not sure what to expect with the Roadrunners anymore. This FIU team seems to hold their ground well against lower ranked teams, so I’m expecting a hard-caught game.

If UTSA can revitalize their defense from a couple games ago, this might be a close battle.

FIU 17, 14 UTSA

Stephen Whitaker - Staff Writer - Record (7-2)

This weekend the Roadrunners are back home for the first time in a month. They welcome an FIU team that is leading the East division despite losing to FAU last weekend. FIU will probably come into the game angrier than a Panther that missed lunch. UTSA must look tasty after they got barbecued by UAB last weekend.

The Roadrunners will have to play an almost perfect game and also find out where in the hill country their offense got lost. Even in the Alamodome it will be a tough ask for the Roadrunners. They can keep it close but it's likely they will suffer their seventh loss on Saturday.

FIU 31, UTSA 14

Burk Frey - Photog - Record (6-3)

In normal circumstances, a sports prediction aims to answer the question of "W or L?"For many of the UTSA faithful right now, that question feels as though it is predetermined. The ones that remain to be answered are "How?" and "By how much?" This is a young program, but a proud one, and it's heartbreaking that things are so off course. The turnaround needn't take a long time, necessarily: look no further than UTSA's opponent this week, 6-3 FIU, on the cusp of their second straight bowl season.I love the players that UTSA has, along with the fans, administration, and city who support them. For everyone's sake, let's hope the low point passes soon — however that comes.

FIU 36, UTSA 7

Colton Mannella - Staff Writer - Record (7-2)

Well, it has not been a very solid month for the Roadrunners to say the least, and I’m not sure that this 3 game losing streak will end this week against FIU. FIU is coming off of a big loss to FAU, while UTSA is currently on a 3 game losing streak with 2 out of those 3 losses being blowouts with UTSA not scoring a single touchdown. I’m hoping UTSA is able to keep it close and hopefully pull this one out and end this streak.

FIU 31, UTSA 17

Eric Moreno - Staff Writer - Record (5-1)

I have to admit that morale is running pretty low these days when it comes to the Roadrunners. Faced with the reality of statistically one of the absolute worst offenses in the nation does not give me much optimism for this game against the visiting Panthers. I expect the defense to play better this week, but there is only so much they can do. To have any shot at winning, the offense has to carry its share of the load and I don't see that happening here.

FIU 28, UTSA 10

Javi Cardenas - Publisher - Record (8-1)

Deep inside everyone always expected for UTSA to struggle this season I think. A young team replacing a ton of senior leadership almost never competes for championship in any conference - what fans did not expect if for this team to regress as the season has progressed. That solely falls on the head coach as Frank Wilson has alluded to this week in his media appearances. As for this week, expectations should be low and I mean really low. The Panthers are coming off a disappointing performance and will likely look to take out their frustrations one a bad team. Panthers roll in this one.

FIU 30, UTSA 10