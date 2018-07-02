Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

South Grand Prairie Defensive Back Nearing a Decision

Colton Mannella • BirdsUp.com
@ColtonM_11
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

I had the opportunity to interview the South Grand Prairie cornerback, Kenneth Robinson, and see how his recruitment has been recently. Robinson told me that his recruitment has honestly been pretty stagnant lately. He isn't hearing from any new schools, and tells me, "I'm just focusing on the ones I have offers from right now." Ken is mainly hearing from

For a 30-day FREE trial use code UTSA30 at sign up.


premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}