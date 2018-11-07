The term 'renaissance man' is one that is thrown around far too cavalierly in this day and age. However, when it comes to Michael Egwuagu it is not only appropriate, but also highly accurate. The former three year starter in the UTSA backfield is not only an accomplished hip hop artist, but he is also an entrepreneur, a financial analyst, and philanthropist. Oh yeah, and while he was a safety for the Roadrunners, he hit opposing players harder than a keg of dynamite. While at Connally High School in Pflugerville, Egwuagu would earn first team All-District honors, second team All Central Texas honors, and be recognized as a Top 300 selection by Dave Campbell's Texas Football. A visit from UTSA's first head man, Larry Coker, would ultimately sway him to bring his proverbial talents to the campus out on 1604. Before he hung up the cleats with the Roadrunners, he would become one of the team's all-time leaders in tackles and be recognized as a second team All-Conference player. After going undrafted, Egwuagu spent time with the Chicago Bears in preseason and had a stint in the Spring League this past April. Now fully immersed in his current endeavors, Egwuagu took some time out of his jam-packed schedule to talk about the football lineage of his family, Drake, and putting his trust in the hands of Head Coach Frank Wilson.

USA Today

EM: So, Mike, you grew up here as a Texas kid. Usually, it's kind of a rite of passage for someone to play football. I know you've got deep ties to the sport in your family too. Overall though, what made you want to start playing originally? ME: My older brother, Martin, more than anything is what made me want to play. My older brother was a phenomenal player. He eventually went and walked on to the University of Texas. He would always be working out and it was the coolest thing to me to see him play. I always wanted to be like him so that's why I got into it. EM: Aside from your brother, your cousin IK Enemkpali also played. How strong are the ties to football in your family? ME: Yeah, they're very strong. My brother probably started it all for all of us. He trained IK, who went on to play for the [Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets]. Football is embedded in our family and I think my older brother definitely started that for us. EM: Once you got into playing, what made you fall in love with the sport? ME: I loved how fast I was compared to everyone else [laughs]. I was very hard to tackle, I remember that. I got a thrill out of that. I guess you could say also that the camaraderie that you build is something else I loved about football. I got to make a lot of relationships with a lot of different people that came from different walks of life and different backgrounds than I did. I think that was really the coolest thing. EM: What as the recruiting process like for you? Did you consider following in your brother's footsteps and go to UT? ME: The recruiting process was a tricky one for me. Coming out of high school, I was known as a what they call a 'tweener.' I was too heavy to be what they would call a typical safety and I was too light or too small to be a linebacker. So, I only fit in [defensive schemes] like a 4-2-5 where you would have me blitzing off the edge or playing a slot cornerback. I think that turned a lot of teams off. But, the teams that were interested were very interested. I never really thought about walking on at Texas because there is nothing like getting your college paid for. Honestly, more than anything else, I took my visit to UTSA and I fell in love with the staff and the campus life. EM: How did your first meeting with Coach Coker go? I know when I've spoken to other players who he had a hand in recruiting, they can't say enough good things about him and the instant credibility he brought to UTSA. What do you remember about him? ME: He came to my house and had dinner with me and my family. After that, I saw how down to earth he was and I thought 'Yeah, this is my guy.' I remember with Coach Coker, he was a player's coach more than anything. I had a misconception about what a head coach was before I got to college. We view head coaches like they're the president. You don't get direct access to them and they don't talk to you like you're a human being, you're just a cog in the machine. That was my naive thoughts about it before coming to UTSA. And then I meet him and he would be like 'Hey, what's going on?' and embrace me. He even asked me about my music. I just couldn't believe how down to earth he was. Also, playing for a guy like that who has coached guys like Ed Reed and Ray Lewis, he was just a vessel of information and I got to pick his brain about things all the time.

Edward A. Ornelas, Staff / San Antonio Express-News