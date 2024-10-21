Visitor Reactions: UTSA picks up 38-24 win over FAU

UTSA got back on the winning side of things Saturday afternoon in the Alamodome when they picked up their first win in almost a month, beating Florida Atlantic 34-28. The Roadrunners (3-4, 1-2 American Atheltic Conference) scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and got a big day from quarterback Owen McCown, who threw for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns to get their first conference win over the Owls (2-5, 0-3 AAC).





With their return to Alamodome, there were more than a few recruits in the stands who got to see the Roadrunners up close. BirdsUp caught up with some to get their reaction to the win.