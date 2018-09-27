As UTSA enters into the gauntlet that will be Conference USA play starting Saturday, September 29 against arch-rival UTEP, Levine will be called upon to continue as one of the few senior leaders on the defensive side of the ball. He recently took some time out of his busy schedule to talk about his early start in football, his goals this season, seafood, and Meek Mill.

Coming out of the football-rich PAT area of the state (that would be Port Arthur, Texas, to the unhip), C.J. Levine has risen through the ranks of the UTSA defense since signing with the team back in 2015. Now in the midst of his senior season with the Roadrunners, Levine has been a starter full-time at cornerback since his junior year. In that time, he has shined becoming one of the team leaders in tackles and has been stingy in pass defense.

EM: First things first, in my research I saw that the ‘C’ in your name is for ‘Cornelius.’ What’s the ‘J’ stand for and how long have you gone by ‘C.J.?’

CJL: Yeah, it’s ‘James.’ My full name is Cornelius James Levine. The ‘James’ comes from my father’s first name. Everybody’s always just called me ‘C.J.’ I use it for everything except legal documents where I have to use my first name. That’s the only time I use ‘Cornelius.’

EM: Awesome! So, you grew up in Port Arthur, which has a great tradition of football. When did you first start playing organized ball?

CJL: I started playing younger than I was supposed to be, probably around 4-years-old. My Momma put me in sports and I just took it as a good learning tool. I used sports as an advantage in my life. I watched my older brother play, so I kind of wanted to follow him.

EM: At what age did you move out to your spot as a defensive back? And, on that same subject, what to you makes someone a great DB?

CJL: I always played both sides of the field when I first started playing because I love football so much. I started out playing safety in my seventh grade year and then I played quarterback my ninth grade year, too [at Memorial High School in Port Arthur]. My tenth grade year, I was mainly defense and I’ve been out there since then.

What makes someone a great DB? Well, first I think you have to have great feet. You have to be very disciplined in your technique every day, too. You have to backpedal, turn. You have to have great hips, as well. If a receiver or somebody makes a play on me, like a receiver, I just put that in my memory and use that to fuel my fire. I have to come back and make two more plays against him. I always have to be better than the guy I’m playing against. Sometimes I might get beat, but I’ll always come back on you.

EM: What is like for you so far to be working under new Defensive Coordinator Jason Rollins? What are you in your spot doing that’s different than the last few seasons?

CJL: I love the schemes. It’s not too much of a change, but we have changed up some things. When I was coming from high school to college, I had always played zone. I never played [man coverage], never really one-on-one and pressed up on the receiver. I find that I’m enjoying it more now. I’ve learned different types of coverages and what to watch for on different offenses. I’ve learned so much that now I can be out there and call out the plays that offense is going to run on us.