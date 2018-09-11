Recruits Instant Reaction
This past weekend, UTSA hosted Baylor after going into Waco last year and upsetting the Bears. UTSA not only hosted the Bears, but they also hosted a number of recruits for the big rematch. Here are some of their comments and reactions to UTSA's game against Baylor.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news