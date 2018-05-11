Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-11 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Notebook: 5/11

BirdsUp
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Welcome to the inaugural Recruiting Notebook on BirdsUp.com. Colton and I will compile all the recruiting information for the week and put it in one convenient place for your reading pleasure.

Here is the Recruiting Notebook for this week:

For a 30-day FREE trial use code UTSA30 at sign up.


Tweets of the Week:

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}