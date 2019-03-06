There's an expression used in football to describe a player with extreme hustle and intensity. Someone like that, you say, plays with their hair on fire. For those who've watched UTSA Roadrunner football for the past three seasons, it may be heart wrenching to imagine the flowing curled mane of #55, Josiah Tauaefa, anything close to being on fire. However, it is not hard to understand the analogy. Tauaefa has been UTSA's version of a heat-seeking missile (for fun, check this out) for the past three seasons and has become one of the most popular and individually successful players in the program's history.





Coming to the Roadrunners from Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, a hop, skip, and a jump north of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, Tauaefa came to UTSA with a pretty impressive pedigree. He was an All-State Honorable Mention and named the District 6-4A Defensive Most Valuable Player his junior year and the District 6-5A Defensive Most Valuable Player as a senior. Oh, and he was also first-team all-district as a fullback and tight end. Yeah, he was that good.





He redshirted his freshman year at UTSA – but still made Conference USA's (C-USA) Commissioner's Honor Roll – and exerted his full force on the gridiron in 2016. He became UTSA's first Freshman All-American honoree and was named the C-USA Freshman of the Year, C-USA All League, and C-USA All-Freshman Team. Again, if you've watched any UTSA football over the past three seasons, you don't need me to tell you how awesome Tauaefa has been.





After graduating from UTSA with a degree in Communications, Tauaefa made the leap to forego his senior season with the Roadrunners to enter into the NFL Draft and follow in the footsteps of previous Roadrunners who've been drafted, David Morgan and Marcus Davenport. Tauaefa took some time away from preparing for his pro day recently to talk about his time at UTSA, his family, and that gorgeous head of hair.







