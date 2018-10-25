Years from now when some enterprising follower of the program decides to construct – not literally, probably – a Mount Rushmore for the UTSA Roadrunners, there will be a great amount of debate surrounding who belongs on this mythical monument. You would only get four spots, so it would have to go to the very best of the best that the program has to offer. There are probably a couple of shoo-ins for those spots and David Morgan II would absolutely be one of them.

He came to UTSA like a Paul Bunyan-esque folk hero. A first team all-district and All-Centex wide receiver from Marble Falls, Morgan came to campus and almost immediately began to make himself known across the college football landscape. He made the move to tight end his freshman year and played in all 10 games in the inaugural 2011 campaign highlighted with a brilliant 63-yard catch and run in the opening game against Northeastern State.

After injury derailed his 2012 campaign, Morgan came bigger, stronger, and even faster. Like UTSA's own version of Conan the Barbarian, with brown locks flowing majestically behind him as as he barreled toward the endzone. He became both Eric Soza and Dalton Sturm's go-to target as he racked up accolade after accolade such as becoming a 2015 second-team All-American and 2015 second-team All-Conference USA honoree and becoming the first-ever UTSA player to be drafted into the NFL in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Bottom line, David Morgan II is the man! Recently, he took some time to talk to Birds Up about choosing UTSA over two other hated rivals, bulking up while with the Roadrunners, and the food scene in the Twin Cities.