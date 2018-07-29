I had the chance to chat with and get to know Casey Washington, the lengthy wide receiver out of Pflugerville. He tells me that his recruitment started off slow, but things have really been picking up for him as of late. He currently has eight offers and he says that he hears from each of them equally. Some of the schools that have offered include Illinois, UTSA, Kansas, Houston Baptist and Tulane. Coach Kastl informed Washington of his UTSA offer just a few days ago.