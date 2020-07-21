 BirdsUp - PFF - Top Returning Players: Offense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-21 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF - Top Returning Players: Offense

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp
Publisher
@RivalsJavi
Publisher for BirdsUp.com. The Rivals team site for UTSA football, basketball, baseball, & recruiting.

We will be using Pro Football Focus' data to identify the five top graded players who will be returning for the upcoming season.

A lot of players took snaps for the Roadrunners in 2019 so we will limit the minimum snaps taken in 2019 to 200.

Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

Contact Us | Refer-a-friend Promo

McCormick enters his sophomore season as one of the best running backs in C-USA.
McCormick enters his sophomore season as one of the best running backs in C-USA. (Chase Otero)
Running Back
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Sincere McCormick

505

75.4
2019 Stats: 177 carries, 983 yards, 8 touchdowns, 24 receptions, 194 yards, 1 touchdown.

Really should be no surprise who the top graded returning player on offense should be. With an offensive line that has another year of experience under their belt and a new coaching staff that seems to want to make the running game a focal point, McCormick will likely push for the 1K rushing mark this upcoming season.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}