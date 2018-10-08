Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Snap Count Totals + Position Grades: Week Six

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp.com
@RivalsJavi
Publisher
Below are the number of snaps players took at each position, as well as the grade assigned by PFF.

This week we see how the snaps and their corresponding grades were distributed in UTSA's 20 to 3 win over the Rice Owls.

Offense:

Quarterback
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Cordale Grundy

40

53.0

D.J. Gillins

21

48.2

Notes

Not a lot of positives here this week. Both quarterbacks struggled mightily against a subpar Rice defense. Wilson mentioned this morning Grundy is still expected to start after getting benched this past game.

{{ article.author_name }}