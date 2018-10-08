PFF Snap Count Totals + Position Grades: Week Six
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Below are the number of snaps players took at each position, as well as the grade assigned by PFF.
This week we see how the snaps and their corresponding grades were distributed in UTSA's 20 to 3 win over the Rice Owls.
Offense:
Quarterback
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Cordale Grundy
|
40
|
53.0
|
D.J. Gillins
|
21
|
48.2
Notes
Not a lot of positives here this week. Both quarterbacks struggled mightily against a subpar Rice defense. Wilson mentioned this morning Grundy is still expected to start after getting benched this past game.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news