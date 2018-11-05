Ticker
PFF Snap Count Totals + Position Grades: Week Nine

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp.com
@RivalsJavi
Publisher

Below are the number of snaps players took at each position, as well as the grade assigned by PFF. This week we see how the snaps and their corresponding grades were distributed in UTSA's 52 to 3 loss to UAB.

Offense:

Quarterback
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Jordan Weeks

40

43.3

Cordale Grundy

12

72.9

D.J. Gillins

10

66.3
Running Back/Full Back
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Brenden Brady

22

64.3

Jalen Rhodes

30

41.6

B.J. Daniels

11

30.1

Halen Steward (FB)

6

55.9
Tight End
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Gavin Sharp

39

66.5

Carter McCarthy

24

45.0

T.J. King

10

55.8
Wide Receiver 
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Greg Campbell

43

70.2

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg

40

47.6

Marquez McNair

36

56.6

Tariq Woolen

8

49.6

Blaze Moorhead

13

57.6

Sheldon Jones

8

54.5

Matt Guidry

5

53.5

Larry Stephens

6

56.2

Kirk Johnson

11

55.1
Offensive Line
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Kevin Davis

63

57.6

Jacob Graner

33

58.4

Dominic Pastucci

33

56.2

Treyvion Shannon

63

53.4

Josh Dunlop

63

59.5

Jordan Wright

63

63.5

Defense: 

Safety
Player Snap Count Total Grade

C.J. Levine

72

61.6

Andrew Martel

25

66.4

Darryl Godfrey

48

55.6

Brenndan Johnson

61

59.6

Dadrian Taylor

11

40.7
Cornerback
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Cassius Grady

72

47.1

Corey Mayfield

71

35.7
Linebacker
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Josiah Tauaefa

56

51.0

Les Maruo

62

48.7

De'Marco Guidry

14

51.8

Tyler Mahnke

9

65.7

Donovan Perkins

2

58.4
Defensive Line
Player Snap Count Total Grade

Kevin Strong

38

63.1

Baylen Baker

27

56.9

Jaylon Haynes

35

59.4

King Newton

21

66.5

Lorenzo Dantzler

33

54.9

Eric Banks

28

60.0

Jarrod Carter-McLin

33

63.5

DeQuarius Henry

32

58.6

Peter Gray

18

65.2

Brandon Matterson

20

56.5

Jim Philistin

4

51.1

