PFF Snap Count Totals + Position Grades: Week Nine
Below are the number of snaps players took at each position, as well as the grade assigned by PFF. This week we see how the snaps and their corresponding grades were distributed in UTSA's 52 to 3 loss to UAB.
Offense:
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Jordan Weeks
|
40
|
43.3
|
Cordale Grundy
|
12
|
72.9
|
D.J. Gillins
|
10
|
66.3
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Brenden Brady
|
22
|
64.3
|
Jalen Rhodes
|
30
|
41.6
|
B.J. Daniels
|
11
|
30.1
|
Halen Steward (FB)
|
6
|
55.9
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Gavin Sharp
|
39
|
66.5
|
Carter McCarthy
|
24
|
45.0
|
T.J. King
|
10
|
55.8
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Greg Campbell
|
43
|
70.2
|
Tykee Ogle-Kellogg
|
40
|
47.6
|
Marquez McNair
|
36
|
56.6
|
Tariq Woolen
|
8
|
49.6
|
Blaze Moorhead
|
13
|
57.6
|
Sheldon Jones
|
8
|
54.5
|
Matt Guidry
|
5
|
53.5
|
Larry Stephens
|
6
|
56.2
|
Kirk Johnson
|
11
|
55.1
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Kevin Davis
|
63
|
57.6
|
Jacob Graner
|
33
|
58.4
|
Dominic Pastucci
|
33
|
56.2
|
Treyvion Shannon
|
63
|
53.4
|
Josh Dunlop
|
63
|
59.5
|
Jordan Wright
|
63
|
63.5
Defense:
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
C.J. Levine
|
72
|
61.6
|
Andrew Martel
|
25
|
66.4
|
Darryl Godfrey
|
48
|
55.6
|
Brenndan Johnson
|
61
|
59.6
|
Dadrian Taylor
|
11
|
40.7
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Cassius Grady
|
72
|
47.1
|
Corey Mayfield
|
71
|
35.7
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Josiah Tauaefa
|
56
|
51.0
|
Les Maruo
|
62
|
48.7
|
De'Marco Guidry
|
14
|
51.8
|
Tyler Mahnke
|
9
|
65.7
|
Donovan Perkins
|
2
|
58.4
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Grade
|
Kevin Strong
|
38
|
63.1
|
Baylen Baker
|
27
|
56.9
|
Jaylon Haynes
|
35
|
59.4
|
King Newton
|
21
|
66.5
|
Lorenzo Dantzler
|
33
|
54.9
|
Eric Banks
|
28
|
60.0
|
Jarrod Carter-McLin
|
33
|
63.5
|
DeQuarius Henry
|
32
|
58.6
|
Peter Gray
|
18
|
65.2
|
Brandon Matterson
|
20
|
56.5
|
Jim Philistin
|
4
|
51.1